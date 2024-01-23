Will Héctor Neris or Aroldis Chapman fit in any NY bullpen?

Both the Mets and the Yankees are targeting some of the best relievers still available on the free market. Here are the chances that they will result in one of the New York clubs.

Both teams have started talks with the Dominican Héctor Neris, as reported on Monday by Andy Martino of the SNY channel. Neris, 34, posted a 1.71 ERA with 77 strikeouts in 71 appearances for the Astros last season. Martino indicates that Neris is apparently better suited to sign with the Bombers.

The Mets have also expressed interest in a pair of standout relievers: Cuban Aroldis Chapman and Adam Ottavino.

The flamethrower Chapman had a 3.09 earned run average with 103 strikeouts in 61 appearances for the Royals and Rangers in 2023, and pitched in nine postseason games with a 2.25 ERA during Texas’ march to the World Series title.

However, Martino adds that the 35-year-old left-hander would be a better fit for another team instead of the Mets. Instead, the reporter points to Ottavino as a more likely alternative to continue in Queens, where he has launched the last two campaigns. The 38-year-old right-hander recorded a 3.21 earned run average with 62 strikeouts in 66 appearances for the Mets in 2023.

