will help Ukraine control the Black Sea

#Ukraine #control #Black #Sea

It is noted that, according to the memorandum of understanding, Great Britain will undertake to “support Kiev in the fight” against Russia. The document will also include post-war security guarantees and Ukraine’s post-war defense plans, which should deter Russia from re-attacking. First of all, the increase in the supply of weapons and the renewal of sanctions are in mind.

According to the publication, British officials informed their counterparts in Ukraine that, based on the memorandum, the United Kingdom will focus on strengthening Ukraine’s maritime potential and providing financial assistance. The aim of the supply of weapons will be to ensure better operational compatibility of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with NATO forces, and the training program of the Ukrainian military will also be continued.

As previously reported by “Ukrinform”, on December 11 Britain and Norway, co-leading the new Maritime Capability Coalition, which aims to increase Ukraine’s maritime capabilities, will provide military ships and vehicles to your forces in Ukraine. The United Kingdom intends to hand over two Sandown-class ships, 20 Viking amphibious vehicles and 23 raiding vessels to Ukraine.