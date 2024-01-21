Will Obajtek leave Orlen soon? Employees got raises

#Obajtek #leave #Orlen #Employees #raises

Trade unionists won pay raises before Daniel Obajtek’s departure

On January 10, the Inter-Enterprise Trade Union of Continuous Movement Workers in the Orlen Capital Group announced that raises, Christmas bonuses and allowance indexation for 2024 had been negotiated. The press release states that the year was “a breakthrough” in terms of “the pace and time of both negotiations and decision-making regarding the wage agreement.”

– Traditionally, we managed to negotiate obligatory raises (from January this year), a pool of money for discretionary raises (from July this year), two Christmas bonuses, purchase card – fuel, indexation of various benefits (shift worker, lifeguard, firefighter) and PPE contributions, as well as a one-time top-up of the MyBenefit account – we read in the announcement.

“Gazeta Wyborcza”, citing an unofficial source, reports that the meeting with trade unionists took place in the presence of Daniel Obajtek. GW reports that the president of PKN Orlen allegedly said that they expected a change in the management board and “wanted to say goodbye to them.”

Changes are coming to Orlen’s management board

An extraordinary general meeting is scheduled for February 6 in Orlen. At the request of the State Treasury, items regarding the dismissal of members of the supervisory board and the appointment of new ones were added to the agenda. Most likely, this will be when Daniel Obajtek will be dismissed. The Minister of State Assets, Borys Budka, said in an interview with GW that changes at Orlen may be introduced at the beginning of February.

The press will not disappear from Ruch kiosks! Orlen denies the rumors

Money is not everything Kamil Sobolewski

We develop our website by displaying advertisements.

By blocking ads, you stop us from creating valuable content.

Disable AdBlock and refresh the page.

PRL QUIZ. St. Nicholas Day in the Polish People’s Republic. Check how well you remember December 6 and St. Nicholas Day traditions at school



Question 1 of 10

The greatest shame was receiving in front of everyone on St. Nicholas Day:

Next