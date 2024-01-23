Will Palworld also appear on PS4 and PS5?

#Palworld #PS4 #PS5

The success of Palworld has made many gamers curious about the game, but in order to get started they must first know whether the game is also available on their platform of choice. For example, can you play Palworld on PS4 or PS5?

Palworld on PS4 and PS5?

Unfortunately, Palworld is not currently available on PS4 or PS5. At the early access launch on Friday, January 19, 2024, Palworld was only launched on PC and Xbox.

What isn’t yet could of course still come, but for now there are no indications that Palworld will appear on a PlayStation console anytime soon. Still, there is hope for PlayStation gamers.

Why isn’t Palworld available on PlayStation?

The reason why Palworld is not (yet) available on PS4 or PS5 is because Palworld is currently launched in early access and PlayStation simply does not support releases that way, unlike Steam, Epic Games and Xbox.

Will Palworld appear on PS4 and PS5 in the future?

The only thing developer Pocketpair itself has officially said about Palworld on PS4 and PS5 is that there are currently no plans in that direction, but that it is being considered during development.

Of course, Palworld has now turned out to be a huge success and Sony also sees that. There is a good chance that behind the scenes work is already being done to bring Palworld to PlayStation as quickly as possible.

In that respect, a recent message from Shuhei Yoshida, who is responsible for indie games for PlayStation, is encouraging.

Also Read:  Possible reference to Elden Ring DLC ​​release spotted on store page - Gaming - News

On X (Twitter) he congratulated Pocketpair on the great results of Palworld, after which someone asked him to do everything possible to bring the game to PlayStation as quickly as possible. He responded with a simple “yes”, after which he spoke to an employee responsible for contacts with external developers.

So it looks like PlayStation is already working on it, but for the time being there is no official indication of when exactly Palworld could appear on PS4 and PS5.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

TSMC’s 1.4nm fab is rumored to be settled at Zhongke’s “important semiconductor meeting”, where the latest progress is expected to be discussed
TSMC’s 1.4nm fab is rumored to be settled at Zhongke’s “important semiconductor meeting”, where the latest progress is expected to be discussed
Posted on
Adele wants to get fitter: ‘I’m going to do that backflip!’ | Stars
Adele wants to get fitter: ‘I’m going to do that backflip!’ | Stars
Posted on
Diego Buonanotte gets bored of waiting for UC and already has a club
Diego Buonanotte gets bored of waiting for UC and already has a club
Posted on
Palliative medicine can be effective, even if provided over the telephone
Palliative medicine can be effective, even if provided over the telephone
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News