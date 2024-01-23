Will Palworld also appear on PS4 and PS5?

#Palworld #PS4 #PS5

The success of Palworld has made many gamers curious about the game, but in order to get started they must first know whether the game is also available on their platform of choice. For example, can you play Palworld on PS4 or PS5?

Palworld on PS4 and PS5?

Unfortunately, Palworld is not currently available on PS4 or PS5. At the early access launch on Friday, January 19, 2024, Palworld was only launched on PC and Xbox.

What isn’t yet could of course still come, but for now there are no indications that Palworld will appear on a PlayStation console anytime soon. Still, there is hope for PlayStation gamers.

Why isn’t Palworld available on PlayStation?

The reason why Palworld is not (yet) available on PS4 or PS5 is because Palworld is currently launched in early access and PlayStation simply does not support releases that way, unlike Steam, Epic Games and Xbox.

Will Palworld appear on PS4 and PS5 in the future?

The only thing developer Pocketpair itself has officially said about Palworld on PS4 and PS5 is that there are currently no plans in that direction, but that it is being considered during development.

Of course, Palworld has now turned out to be a huge success and Sony also sees that. There is a good chance that behind the scenes work is already being done to bring Palworld to PlayStation as quickly as possible.

In that respect, a recent message from Shuhei Yoshida, who is responsible for indie games for PlayStation, is encouraging.

On X (Twitter) he congratulated Pocketpair on the great results of Palworld, after which someone asked him to do everything possible to bring the game to PlayStation as quickly as possible. He responded with a simple “yes”, after which he spoke to an employee responsible for contacts with external developers.

So it looks like PlayStation is already working on it, but for the time being there is no official indication of when exactly Palworld could appear on PS4 and PS5.