Will Petro be the first director?

In a move to receive the new elected mayors and governors of the country on January 1, the director of the National Police, William René Salamanca, announced a shakeup in the police leadership that completely shook the main directorates and commands of the institution. .

Although more changes are expected in all police regional offices and other management positions, Salamanca has only confirmed seven definitive movements in the directorates of Dijin, Interpol, Gaula, Anti-Narcotics and Police Service, among other extremely important positions for the operation. of that institution.

Of all of these, the most relevant appointment was that of Brigadier General Sandra Hernández Garzón, who went from being commander of the Bogotá Police to being director of the General Inspection of the Police.

In addition to being an important position, EL COLOMBIANO confirmed that this and other movements at the top would be carried out strategically so that Sandra Hernández is the next national director of the Police.

If things go as the Government expects, Hernández would give a huge blow to opinion by positioning herself as the first woman in the history of Colombia to hold that position, a milestone that would go down very well with Petro’s battered popularity, which fell to its worst. figure on December 16 with barely 26% approval according to the Invamer survey.

“He (Petro) has been making subtle moves that would allow a woman like her to reach the leadership, but it has involved many sacrifices at the institutional level because for her to rise they had to fire many other generals who were further down the chain. promotion,” said a senior Police source in dialogue with this newspaper.

And along those same lines, a retired general expert who knows internally the hierarchy of the Institution gave his opinion and who assured that leaving Hernández in the Police Inspection “is leaving her in the third line of command and profiling her even more for management.”

But, beyond the positive milestone that would be appointing a woman to that position, Hernández will be greatly affected by her time in Bogotá.

After her departure from that command, the general left a city immersed in fear and insecurity due to the high crime rates in the capital. According to a report presented to Congress in November, during this year there were 123,000 thefts from people, which represented an increase of 12% compared to 2022 and that is just to mention the indicator that most worries Bogota residents.

“About this management of the general two things must be said: one is that it does not depend 100% on it. There is also a political responsibility of Mayor Claudia López and a national trend of crime growth. The second thing is that I think Petro will care little or nothing about that, he wants to appoint a woman even if it means firing generals and appointing a general who perhaps did not show the best results,” said the Police high command.

In his replacement, Salamanca appointed Brigadier General José Gualdrón Moreno as the new commander of the capital’s Police, a man with 36 years of experience who comes from being commander in Cali and who received good comments from the elected mayor Carlos Fernando Galán.

“Great news for Bogotá, the general has extensive experience and knows the city well (…) I will work with him,” he said.

The truth is that the mess in the Police has already generated criticism for “low-ranking and inexperienced” appointments, as prosecutor Francisco Barbosa said, criticizing the new director of the Dijín, Colonel Edwin Urrego Pedraza.

“Is there really any intention to strengthen the country’s Judicial Police when they have just chosen the third director of the Dijin during this Government? That had never happened. It is as if there was an intentional strategy of wanting to dismantle the judicial investigation in the country,” said the prosecutor.

There Barbosa is somewhat right because tradition indicates that the majority of these directorates should be in the hands of generals, “but there is no regulation that prevents appointing a colonel if he is good at what he does,” as the Police source said. .

The advantage is that Urrego comes from being the deputy director of that entity and has 30 years of experience. “Of those he has dedicated 23 to criminal investigation, leading sections and the school itself that trains Dijin personnel, which has 14,700 investigators (…) guarantees us continuity in such an important mission,” said General Salamanca.

In this change of addresses, Colonel Ricardo Sánchez Silvestre also arrived at the Anti-Narcotics Police, Brigadier General José Luis Ramírez Hinestroza at the Police Service, Colonel Edwin Urrego Pedraza at Interpol and Colonel Elver Vicente Alfonso Sanabria at the Gaula leadership.

That last position is key because the Unified Action Groups for Personal Freedom (Gaula) are in charge of fighting extortion and kidnapping throughout the country at the hands of the Army and Urrego has a challenge to reduce the rates that are at stop.

According to a report from the Pares Foundation, the kidnapping reached the highest figure during 2023 since 2016, the year in which the Peace Agreement was signed with the extinct FARC. With 287 cases registered until November, this crime will become one of the Government’s main priorities for 2024 taking into account that showing results in this regard validates the negotiations with armed groups and the measures for total peace.

For now, 2024 will start with a renewed military leadership that receives a country in crisis due to insecurity and the scourge of armed groups that, despite being in dialogue with the Government, do not seem interested in ending hostilities against the civilian population. and the Armed Forces. Meanwhile, the question will be will Hernández or another woman come to management with the changes that this implies?