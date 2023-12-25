Will ‘Saw XI’ be a direct sequel to ‘Saw

#direct #sequel

After the success of Saw Saw XI and details are already being shared about what we can expect from the sequel.

According to franchise producer Oren Koules, the film could very well follow suit Saw X can play, which means that Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) is still alive in the eleventh part.

Jigsaw again?

During a conversation with SFX Magazine, Koules said the following:

“Cecilia is still alive. And Tobin and Shawnee’s characters are still abroad. That seems like the most logical starting point for the next part.”

Stupid decision?

The franchise did itself quite a disservice by killing off Jigsaw, the franchise’s villain, in Saw III. Director Kevin Greutert previously said he regretted this:

“I think we have regrets. It would be a lot easier to make these films if that hadn’t happened, but on the other hand, the first three parts are considered the best in the franchise. At that time we wanted just making a trilogy, and finishing Jigsaw was necessary to make the story great. But there are plenty of people who aren’t happy with the decision to let him die.”

Money machine

In the meantime, the franchise is still doing very well. Saw X cost only $13 million to make, but grossed $110 million worldwide. A nice profit for Lionsgate.

Saw XI should hit theaters on September 27, 2024.