Will the AfD’s money tap be cut off? | politics

SPD leader Saskia Esken would like to have the AfD banned. CDU member of the Bundestag Marko Wanderwitz also considers this to be a possible option. Petitions to ban the right-wing party are coming from the far left. And the party of Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel enjoys spreading the suspicion that they should be silenced!

In Saxony, where the party is now suing against the classification as “secure right-wing extremist”, state leader Jörg Urban spoke before Christmas of “defamation” and “political moves”.

But the ultra-right party is threatened with trouble on a completely different front: According to BILD information, it is being examined whether the AfD needs to be cut off from state party funding.

AfD leadership duo: Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla

Photo: Andreas Arnold/dpa

Reason: The party (or parts of its branches) are being classified by the constitutional protection offices in more and more countries as either a suspected right-wing extremist case (five countries) or as a “certain right-wing extremist” (Thuringia, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt). Your youth organization “Junge Alternative” is considered a “certain right-wing extremist” in four eastern federal states and is listed as a suspected case in four western federal states.

If other federal states were added, Article 21 of the Basic Law would have to apply, a government expert told BILD. This regulates access to and exclusion from state funding (e.g. reimbursement of campaign costs, foundation funds).

Basic Law for the Federal Republic of Germany

Article 21

(1) The parties participate in the formation of the political will of the people. Your foundation is free. Your internal order must correspond to democratic principles. They must publicly account for the origin and use of their funds as well as their assets.

(2) Parties which, based on their goals or the behavior of their supporters, aim to impair or eliminate the free democratic basic order or endanger the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany are unconstitutional.

(3) Parties whose goals or the behavior of their supporters are aimed at impairing or eliminating the free democratic basic order or endangering the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany are excluded from state funding. If the exclusion is determined, there will also be no tax benefits for these parties and for donations to these parties.

(4) The Federal Constitutional Court decides on the question of unconstitutionality according to paragraph 2 and on the exclusion of state financing according to paragraph 3.

(5) Further details are regulated by federal law.

In 2020 alone, half of the AfD’s money came from the state: almost 12 million out of 24 million in revenue!

Politics professor Jürgen Falter (79, University of Mainz) to BILD: “If the AfD’s state money tap is turned off, things could become financially difficult for them. She would have to forgo a large part of her income. It would be significantly worse off in competition with the other parties.”

But the AfD could also use the money stop, says Falter: “It would present it as a blatant disadvantage and as a campaign of revenge by its political competitors. This would only bring their supporters even closer together.”