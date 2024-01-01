Will the dead rise one day? More and more people decide to freeze their bodies after death

#dead #rise #day #people #decide #freeze #bodies #death

Cryonics is the freezing of a person or animal or their body parts in liquid nitrogen to stop physical decay. Max More worked for the world’s oldest cryonics company Alcor Life Extension Foundation for 12 years, first as CEO, then as ambassador and honorary president.

“It was kind of a natural thing for me, just an extension of the idea of ​​not wanting to die,” he said.

The company operates a modern center in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA. The remains of 224 people are being cryopreserved here. 1418 people are registered – they will also be frozen after death.

Technologies for freezing the human body after death have improved significantly. The only problem is that there is no way to revive them yet.

“It seems like an illusion to me. It’s a promise,” said Arthur Caplan, professor of bioethics at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine.

“I worry that even though people look into the future and think, ‘In the future, they will be able to solve anything.’ “If only mush remains after freezing, no one will be able to revive it even after a thousand years,” A. Caplan emphasized.

However, not everyone is pessimistic. A hundred years ago, people would not have believed that it would be possible to land on the moon or that we would have the technology that would allow people to see each other and talk in real time from different corners of the world.

in 1966 psychology professor James Bedford became the first cryogenically frozen person. There has long been a legend that Walt Disney, the father of animation, chose to be frozen after death. However, there is no evidence of this.

Technology is improving and the idea of ​​freezing doesn’t seem so strange anymore. Many wealthy people are increasingly interested in ways to extend life. Billionaire Peter Thiel has said he signed up for posthumous cryogenics to make an “ideological statement,” although he says he doesn’t expect it to work.

The youngest frozen person is a two-year-old girl

There are several cryonics companies in the world, and Alcor Life Extension Foundation is the oldest and best known.

Among those preserved is a two-year-old girl from Thailand who died of brain cancer. This is the youngest cryogenically frozen person.

Whole body freezing costs 220 thousand. US dollars, it is cheaper to save only the brain – 80 thousand. US dollars. Most people pay for this service out of their life insurance. Some even arrange for their pets to be frozen.

Other companies may offer a lower price. However, service packages differ. For example, an on-call medical team is required to arrive immediately after death to begin the cryonics process.

Fantasy or future reality?

Alcor has branches in Arizona where critical patients who are still alive can be transferred. However, usually the medical team goes to the place where the person who ordered the cryonics service died.

The blood of the deceased is replaced with a cryoprotectant, which reduces the risk of ice crystal formation after death. This is a process called vitrification.

The body is then gradually cooled and stored at -196°C in special containers filled with liquid nitrogen, which prevents the body from decomposing.

The promise is that the bodies will be kept indefinitely until scientific advances allow them to be revived.

Mr. More said that science is making progress in this area, but not as fast as he would like. Earlier this year, researchers at the University of Minnesota successfully thawed rat kidneys and transplanted them into a living organism.

The cryonics industry is based on the assumption that death will one day be fixed. Not only should we be able to bring people back to life, but we should also be able to cure the cause of death – cancer, old age and any other.

Critics say it’s fantasy. A. Caplan believes that even freezing people is a risky process, let alone the possibility of reviving them one day.

“As for me, I want to do it because it’s better than just letting myself die,” More said.

“You’re Gonna Be A Freak”

The concept that a dead person can be brought back to life raises various legal, ethical and philosophical questions.

From a practical point of view, would the person who came back to life have the same identity? If Queen Elizabeth II was cryogenically frozen and came back to life, would she also reclaim her right to the throne of England? Would resurrected people regain the wealth inherited by the living after their death?

Skeptics point out that even if resurrection were possible, there would be many difficulties if people woke up after hundreds or thousands of years. They would have to integrate into a future world they do not understand.

“Even if it worked, if you woke up a thousand years from now, you wouldn’t understand what was going on. You will be a freak,” said A. Caplan.

Mr. More believes that this is just another challenge that needs to be overcome. He reminded us that people wake up after years of coma or move to another country and assimilate into a new culture.

It is necessary to believe not only in the progress of science, but also in the fact that companies engaged in this business will not go bankrupt. After all, someone has to take care of the frozen remains all that time. Of course, companies have provided safeguards for their operations and the use of funds that they present to their customers.

M. More notices that people who are united by a deep “sense of adventure” register for the program. They are not afraid to support non-conformists.

“The unknown scares people, they prefer to die.” It is very difficult for me to understand. But that’s their choice,” More said.

“I’d rather be on a big adventure and see what comes of it,” he added.

Pagal „Business Insider“ inf.