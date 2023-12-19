Will the Galaxy A55 stay with Exynos? A15 and A25 are official!

#Galaxy #A55 #stay #Exynos #A15 #A25 #official

Appeared on Geekbench Galaxy A55 Exynos processor. The first models of Samsung’s most popular series, intended for 2024, were recently presented in Vietnam, the Galaxy A15 and A15 5G even, as well as a Galaxy A25 5G.

There is also news about the best-selling model of the Galaxy A series – although it is not so joyful -, a new one appeared on Geekbench, S5E8845 model number Exynos processor score (1180/2536 points), which, given that the Exynos 1280 had the S5E8825 and the Exynos 1380 had the S5E8835 internal ID, it is quite likely that the Exynos 1480 will be. The Galaxy A15 and A25 have already been introduced, and the Galaxy A55 is undoubtedly about to be released.

Exynos 1480 Geekbench

By the way, the Galaxy A54 scored 1,108 and 2,797 points on the same benchmark (although a little less in our test), but the strength of the Exynos 1480 may be the graphics accelerator, for which there are no test results yet. If everything is true, you will get an AMD RDNA2-based Xclipse 530, which is significantly more powerful than the current Mali GPU.

Galaxy A55 render image

We already have a render image of the upcoming Galaxy A55 (see above), it is confusingly similar to its predecessor, but the frame is more angular, and here you can also see the “Key Island” introduced with the Galaxy A15, i.e. a separate island for the buttons has been created on the frame.

Galaxy A15 duo and Galaxy A25

Returning to the already officially presented mobiles, all three devices have a 6.5-inch FHD+ resolution Super AMOLED display with an Infinity-U cutout. The Galaxy A15 and A15 5G have a 90Hz panel capable of 800 nits, and the Galaxy A25 5G has a 120Hz and 1000 nits panel. The front camera is 13 MP in all three cases.

Galaxy A15

In terms of performance, the Galaxy A15 has a MediaTek Helio G99 (8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage), the Galaxy A15 5G a Dimensity 6100+ (8/256GB), and finally the Galaxy A25 5G an Exynos It got a 1280 chipset (6/8GB RAM, 128GB storage). The latter was the 2022 Galaxy A53 5G processor.

In terms of cameras, they are numerically identical. The A15 models have a 50 MP (f/1.8) main camera, a 5 MP wide-viewer and a 2 MP macro, in contrast, the Gaalxy A25 5G’s 50 MP main camera is optically stabilized, the wide-viewer is 8 MP, but the 2 MP macro remains. The devices were released with Android 14-based One UI 6 system, 5000 mAh battery and 25W charging capacity.

Galaxy A25 cameras

The starting prices (in Vietnam) are as follows:

Galaxy A15 4G – 4.990.000 VND – kb. 72.000 Ft

Galaxy A15 5G – 6.290.000 VND – kb. 91.000 Ft

Galaxy A25 5G – 6.590.000 VND – kb. 95.000 Ft

