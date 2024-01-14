Will the Kremlin’s desperate decision turn in an unexpected direction: Ukraine can receive help not only from NATO

The fact that Ukraine needs and will continue to need means to defend itself against Russian air attacks – cruise and ballistic missile strikes, as well as drone attacks – was already in doubt last year, when a new wave of shelling was expected. Finally, a campaign of mass strikes began just before the New Year.

And although the pattern of the new attacks is somewhat different than before, the real goals of the Russian airstrikes campaign are not yet fully understood, it is clear that the Ukrainians must react, must shoot at incoming missiles and drones. And in order to do this successfully, you need to have a sufficient reserve of air defense systems and the ammunition they need, which rapidly depletes with each attack.

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who visited Vilnius and later went to Tallinn, did not hide that Ukraine does not intend to just passively repel attacks – Russians must also feel the consequences of the war, so Ukrainian missiles and drones will also continue to fly towards Russia or its occupied territories. But this also requires striking capabilities, the reserves of which are also rapidly depleting in Ukraine.

And if NATO is still able to help defend Ukraine against air attacks in the near, medium and long term, the Ukrainians’ ability to strike back is still limited.

The indignation seems to be understandable: how can one calmly observe when Russia already allows not only Iranian drones, but also ballistic missiles obtained from North Korea, and the West is unable, unwilling or slow to support Ukraine with appropriate capabilities? However, it is the trump card of the Korean missiles that can be crucial. And not just North Korean missiles.

Similar to Iskander, but not Russian – what?

The fact that North Korea is helping Russia by transferring artillery munitions from its extensive stockpiles has not been news for some time.

Allegedly, the number of projectiles and missiles transferred for salvo fire systems exceeds the similar aid provided to Ukraine by all European countries.

