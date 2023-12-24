Will the zloty slip off its growth path? The euro is preparing to counterattack

#zloty #slip #growth #path #euro #preparing #counterattack

Cinkciarz.pl presents very favorable forecasts for the zloty. Next year, the euro would cost PLN 4.25, the dollar – PLN 3.60, and the Swiss franc only PLN 4.20

ING economists assume that the standard euro exchange rate in the next 12 months will be around PLN 4.40-4.45, i.e. higher than the one recorded in this quarter

Danske Bank analysts claim that many favorable information were included in the price of the zloty in the first weeks after the October parliamentary elections. The Polish currency will stop becoming more expensive, and the euro will cost PLN 4.60 in a year

During this quarter, the Polish zloty appreciated like no other currency in the world. Since the beginning of 2023, the dollar has fallen by 10 percent and the euro has lost about 8 percent. The common currency, falling to PLN 4.30, was the cheapest since the pandemic in March 2020.

EUR/PLN

Buying rate

4,3340

Selling rate

4,3375

Max

4,3449

Min

4,3264

Average exchange rate

4,3358

Reference rate

4,3289

Cinkciarz.pl analysts present exceptionally favorable forecasts for the zloty. According to them, the price of the euro will drop to PLN 4.25 next year. Other currencies will become even cheaper. The dollar will settle below PLN 4, and next year we would pay only PLN 3.60 for the American currency, which is the lowest since spring 2018. The British pound should drop from around PLN 5 to PLN 4.75 today.

Cinkciarz.pl also has very good news for Swiss franc borrowers. “The foundation of the franc’s strength was the central bank’s preference, which was transformed into currency interventions, for a strong domestic currency to support the fight against inflation. With each month that inflation remains below 2 percent, the Swiss monetary authorities will, however, look more leniently at the currency valuation. The franc traditionally feeds on the problems of the euro zone “The economic recovery and the smaller scale of rate cuts by the ECB than currently expected by the market will contribute to a slow drift of the Eurofranc to over 1.00 and a decline in the Helvetii currency to PLN 4.20,” we read in the company’s report.

CHF/PLN

Buying rate

4,5960

Selling rate

4,6000

Max

4,6169

Min

4,5896

Average exchange rate

4,5980

Reference rate

4,5886

Cinkciarz.pl reminds that among central banks, the American Federal Reserve was the first to take an obvious step towards loosening monetary policy. The United States economy will run out of breath, and inflation may drop below 2% by the middle of the year. In such conditions, interest rate cuts will begin and the dollar will continue this year’s long-term downward trend.

Our NBP would be at the opposite extreme. “After two reductions in Polish rates by a total of 100 basis points, the space for further cuts has been exhausted. Citing the uncertainty in the field of fiscal and regulatory policy, the Monetary Policy Council, whose previous lenient attitude had repeatedly been a ballast for the zloty, changed the course by 180 degrees. next year, after a temporary decline, inflation should be above 5% again. As a result, the NBP reference rate may remain at 5.75% throughout 2024. The zloty will be distinguished when the largest (as well as regional) central banks reduce rates,” we read. in the Cinkciarz.pl report.

The company’s experts claim that next year the GDP dynamics will exceed 2.5%, which will be an advantage for the Polish zloty and Polish assets. The end of the conflict with the European Union and the unblocking of financing for the National Reconstruction Plan are other positive factors. We should also expect a strong inflow of foreign direct investments and, in the next few years, actions of the Polish government aimed at consolidating public finances.

USD/PLN

Buying rate

3,9348

Selling rate

3,9383

Max

3,9470

Min

3,9266

Average exchange rate

3,9366

Reference rate

3,9325

ING experts present cautious forecasts for the Polish zloty. In their opinion, the standard euro exchange rate in the next 12 months will be around PLN 4.40-4.45. ING economists emphasize that the new government has a chance to revitalize the Polish economy by using funds from various EU sources, such as the Reconstruction Fund. “Foreign investors are now underweight in local government bonds, which may change, and this would contribute to the inflow of capital to Poland,” we read in the ING report.

The bank’s experts are convinced that the NBP has completed the cycle of easing monetary policy, which should support the zloty. On the other hand, political actions, such as the conversion of EU funds into the National Bank of Poland, may limit further gains of the Polish zloty.

“Polish exports remain profitable within a certain currency range. We expect Poland’s current account to deteriorate slightly, mainly due to increased domestic demand and the use of EU funds, which will increase imports. However, weak economic activity in the euro area may delay the improvement in exports, posing a certain risk to the Polish zloty,” ING analysts concluded.

Danske Bank economists are convinced that the success of the zloty in the last months of this year is the result of favorable political news, including the new government’s access to previously blocked European Union funds. However, their forecast shows that the Polish currency will systematically weaken. In periods of 3, 6 and 12 months, the euro exchange rate is to be PLN 4.40, 4.50 and 4.60, respectively.

“Many favorable information has already been included in the price of the zloty. However, it may turn out that the Polish government will be challenged by bureaucratic difficulties from the European Union when it will be necessary to meet the conditions for withdrawing money. In addition, a possible return of the NBP to interest rate cuts in the first quarter of 2024 will create additional unfavorable conditions for the Polish zloty,” we read in the Danske Bank report.

EUR/USD

Buying rate

1,1012

Selling rate

1,1014

Max

1,1039

Min

1,0995

Average exchange rate

1,1013

Reference rate

1,1009

In turn, analysts from Goldman Sachs, one of the largest investment banks in the world, presented a long-term forecast for the dollar on the Polish currency market. In their opinion, in the next three months we will have to pay much more for one dollar than now, i.e. PLN 4.23.

Then, the American currency is to return to the decline path due to the Fed’s easing of monetary policy and within the next three months it will drop to PLN 4.10, and after the next six months, i.e. a year from now, to PLN 3.91. In 2025, the dollar exchange rate would return to PLN 3.84, and in 2026 to PLN 3.83.

