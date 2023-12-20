Will there be a Night Has Come Season 2?

#Night #Season

The ending of #NightHasCome still really hangs

Choi Ye Bin, Lee Jae In, and Kim Woo Seok in the drama Night Has Come (instagram.com/uplus_mobiletv)

Drama Korea Night Has Come finally reached the end of its broadcast with a total of 12 episodes. Using a mafia guessing game as the main story, this drama also succeeded in making the audience curious with its many mysteries.

Even though the final episode has been broadcast, a new question arises, is it a drama? Night Has Come this will continue on season 2? Curious? Read more below.

Attention, the article below contains spoilers!

1. The ending of Night Has Come still feels like it’s really hanging in the balance!

Choi Ye Bin’s Drama Night Has Come (instagram.com/uplus_mobiletv)

Aired in 12 episodes, drama Night Has Come in fact it ends with ending which is hanging. Park Se Eun’s parents (who were the masterminds of this game) ended up continuing the game even though they had found a winner at the end. Lee Yoon Seo was also told again about playing in the mafia game controlled by Park Se Eun’s parents.

This is marked by the return of the figure Oh Jung Won, who does not actually exist in the real world and is just an artificial character to replace Park Se Eun.

2. Potentially a second season will appear

Oh Jung Won (Choi Ye Bin) dan Lee Yoon Seo (Lee Jae In) di drakor Night Has Come (instagram.com/uplus_mobiletv)

With ending which felt very hanging, the audience also hoped for a drama Night Has Come can attend season 2. On the other hand, the potential for the drama to continue could arise because Lee Yoon Seo’s memories have returned even though she has to repeat the game.

The story in the second season could also be Yoon Seo’s attempt to get the students to defeat Oh Jung Won and escape from this mafia game. Apart from that, it is possible that parents of students in grades 11-3 have also started looking for their children.

