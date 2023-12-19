Will they ban petrol and diesel cars?

Gradually, internal combustion engines will give way to those with zero carbon emissions

The Canadian government is preparing to adopt rules requiring all new vehicles sold in the country to be zero-emissions by 2035, Bloomberg and Nova TV reported, citing local media.

The federal government will announce the regulation, called the Electric Vehicle Enforcement Standard, in the coming days. It aims to phase out the sale of new vehicles with internal combustion engines, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and the Toronto Star reported, citing an unnamed senior government official.

The new rules will require zero-emission vehicles – electric cars, hydrogen cars and plug-in hybrids – to make up 20% of all new car sales in 2026, 60% in 2030 and 100% in 2035, the media said .

The government also wants to ensure electric cars are affordable for consumers in Canada amid concerns about a lack of supply.

