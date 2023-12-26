Will VAR Jan Boterberg provide an explanation on Thursday after a blunder in Anderlecht-Genk? This is the latest state of affairs before the new match day starts

#VAR #Jan #Boterberg #provide #explanation #Thursday #blunder #AnderlechtGenk #latest #state #affairs #match #day #starts

All the fuss is about the (justified) penalty that Genk received after 20 minutes on Saturday evening. Captain Bryan Heynen missed, but teammate Yira Sor scored on the rebound. Only it turned out that he had left too quickly. Referee Nathan Verboomen first decided to retake the penalty, but after communication in his earpiece he changed his mind and gave the ball to Anderlecht.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

The starting positions of Sor (left), Stroeykens (middle) and Verschaeren (right) when Heynen hits the ball. — © Eleven DAZN

However, the images showed that in addition to Yira Sor, Yari Verschaeren and Mario Stroeykens had also left too early. According to the regulations, the penalty should have been retaken. The Referee Department also communicated this on Saturday evening. “The goal was disallowed by the VAR because attacker Sor was already within the penalty area at the time of the kick, but two Anderlecht players also entered the sixteen meters too early,” was the only response from the Professional Refereeing Department on social media for the time being. media.

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

Genk coach Wouter Vrancken suggested at his press conference after the match that the match be replayed, the next day the club filed a complaint with the Referee Department. “Correct application of the rules and replay of the match is the only correct decision in this case,” said an official statement from the club.

Subject to change and without suspended duo

In the meantime, Genk asked to have the match against Antwerp postponed if there was no decision by Tuesday, but that was not an option for the Pro League. And so Genk decided to play that match on Tuesday afternoon ‘subject to conditions’. “That seems obvious to me. The clubs must therefore continue to work and I expect the competent authorities to do the same,” Vrancken told the press on Monday. It was of course impossible to get a final ruling before Tuesday. The complaint was received by the Professional Refereeing Department on Sunday and must also (at least) be passed by the Disciplinary Council for Professional Football of the Belgian Football Association.

Wouter Vrancken. — © Boumediene Belbachir

In addition, Genk asked to be allowed to field the two suspended players – Daniel Muñoz, who received his fifth yellow card against Anderlecht, and Joseph Paintsil, who was booked twice for protesting – on Tuesday. According to the rules, this is not allowed, even if the match has to be replayed, cards and suspensions remain in effect. But Genk asked for an exception and gave Monday evening 6 p.m. as a deadline, but logically encountered a no.

Of course, ‘playing with reservations’ also remains a vague thing. Most concretely, this means that Genk can question the result of the match while awaiting a ruling, although without guarantees.

Will Boterberg give an explanation on Thursday?

Due to Christmas, the Professional Refereeing Department has not been heard from since late Saturday evening. Because there is another match day on the program in the coming days, the weekly Under Review – the section in which someone from the PRD explains questionable phases – will only take place on Thursday. The PRD wants Jan Boterberg, VAR on duty on Saturday during Anderlecht-Genk, to give his explanation. In the meantime, Boterberg was also released from the KV Kortrijk – AA Gent match, where he was appointed ref.

For the time being, it remains a matter of speculation as to why Boterberg did not allow the penalty to be retaken. If it is purely a matter of incorrect application of the rules, then replaying is possible. Or is it a human error, where Boterberg, for example, did not notice that the Anderlecht players also left too early? Then Genk doesn’t stand a chance. To be continued, no doubt.

Jan Boterberg. — © Isosport