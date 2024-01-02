Will we all have a four-day work week in Lithuania in 2024?

#fourday #work #week #Lithuania

During the pandemic and post-pandemic periods, the need to balance work and personal life more flexibly has intensified. This often leads to increasingly active discussions about a shorter working week in the world and in Lithuania.

I wonder if we will all have a four-day work week in Lithuania in 2024?

Four-day week model: 100:80:100

The basic idea behind the four-day week is based on the 100:80:100 principle. This model assumes that employees are paid the same amount of wages as if they worked five working days a week: it corresponds to 100% in the model. size.

On the other hand, the workload for the employee is relatively increased, as the number of weekly working hours is reduced from 40 to 32, and in four working days the employee has to complete planned tasks that were previously completed in five.

In other words, weekly working time is reduced by 20 percent. And finally, in order for the employer to pay us the same amount of wages when we work one day less, we guarantee that we will work 100%. productivity, that is, we promise that scheduled tasks will be completed within four working days instead of the usual five.

Intermediate four-day week patterns may also apply. For example, working after 6 hours on weekdays, working five days a week. Another alternative is the four-and-a-half-day week model.

In a two-week period, nine days would be devoted to work (instead of the usual ten), and five to personal life (instead of the usual four days off).

In this case, for example, every other Friday could be a day off for the employee. Regardless of which model is chosen, it requires an innovative approach to employees and to the work organization process.

It is clear that in these models the main axis is work results, productivity, and not the quantitatively measured and evaluated number of working hours.

Key benefits: increased productivity, improved work-life balance

Based on studies in other countries of the four-day work week, an experiment in Japan can be singled out, during which it was found that the productivity of workers increased by 40 percent.

During a similar test in New Zealand in 2018 employee productivity increased by 20 percent. Similar results have been obtained in other countries such as the United Kingdom, Denmark and elsewhere.

On the other hand, it is important not only how quickly and efficiently the employee is able to perform the tasks assigned to him, but also how he feels, how he is able to combine the two main areas of life: work and personal life.

For example, in New Zealand in 2018 in a four-day week experiment, it was found that employees’ work-life balance improved by 45 percent.

In this context, it is important to emphasize the level of stress, which, according to the results of an experiment conducted in the United Kingdom, decreased for more than three quarters (78%) of employees. In addition, a shorter work week can be a great motivational tool for attracting talent.

Motivated, happy, efficient and rested employees are a real asset to a forward-thinking employer. In addition to all this, the experience of other countries shows that applying a four-day week model reduces electricity costs (for example, in Japan – 23%).

One of the banks in Italy offered this model to the employees in order to deal with the increased electricity costs.

Finally, working four days a week would give us three days off to devote more attention and time to family, children, hobbies, entertainment, travel, etc. From this, it can be assumed that the positive effect would also be visible at the macroeconomic level: we would spend more money on various entertainment, which would likely return to the state budget in the form of various taxes.

Major disadvantages: not suitable for all sectors and professions

However, it must be admitted that not all sectors and not all professions can apply the mentioned four-day week model. For example, in 2015 The results of an experiment implemented in Sweden are not unequivocal: an experiment was conducted among 80 nurses and doctors.

In addition, the mentioned level of stress would certainly not decrease for everyone, applying such a shorter working week model. We are all different, so working more efficiently with relatively less time may mean for some of us that we need to work overtime to achieve our weekly goals.

It’s no secret that even now there are so-called workaholics. For example, in 2016 In the United Kingdom, it is estimated that about 13 percent employees work more than 48 hours per week.

In order to successfully implement the four-day week experiment, it is appropriate to do a lot of homework both at the technical level, in the customer service area, and at the collective level.

Finally, in order to apply this model, it is necessary to go beyond standard thinking. See opportunities rather than threats and use this as an advantage, possibly even as a competitive advantage.

When will we all have a four-day work week in Lithuania?

A four-day work week is not new in Lithuania. Some companies are already using this model successfully. It should also be emphasized that in Lithuania from 2023 parents raising children up to three years of age can take advantage of the opportunity to work according to the four-day week model (in state and municipal institutions).

I daresay we will have a four-day work week in the future, but it’s up to us how soon that happens. It is clear that there is a need for flexibility in the labor market, especially after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Based on the results of experiments in other countries, we can see the advantages and disadvantages of the model.

Obviously, this is not the essential key to a better life, but it can be one of the prerequisites that contribute to its creation. Of course, such changes require bold decisions, which can be implemented consistently and carefully by doing the appropriate homework.

An obvious example of this is the US auto industry magnate Henry Ford, who in 1926 introduced a five-day week for its workers at the factory (instead of six at the time), but wages remained unchanged compared to the usual longer work week.

And in 1938 it was also implemented, regulated in the US context, introducing a five-day work week for many workers in the country. I think that the first bold and decisive decisions in Lithuania will be made by leaders who think innovatively.

Dr. Viktorija Tauraitė, researcher at Vytautas Magnus University (VMU), Faculty of Economics and Management (EVF)