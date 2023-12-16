Will we have an ‘extra-parliamentary cabinet’? Experts warn of ‘shaky situation’

#extraparliamentary #cabinet #Experts #warn #shaky #situation

Directors of an extra-parliamentary cabinet are separate – or at a distance – from their parties. And the cooperation in such a cabinet is not based on a firmly established coalition program, as is the case with ‘normal’ cabinets, but at most an agreement in broad terms.

And so a majority in parliament must be sought for any proposal for which no agreements have been made in advance. These can often be the same parties, but they can also involve changing coalitions.

Constitutional law professor Paul Bovend’Eert points out that in such a cabinet there is a bond between the government and the people who sit in it. “They are the link between the cabinet and the parties.”

It is precisely the role of those people that is very important in such a cabinet. “In an extra-parliamentary cabinet you do not have a coalition agreement in which hard agreements are put on paper. So you just have to trust each other. And the cooperation mainly runs through ministers in the cabinet, who maintain contact with the party.”

Maybe not total party tigers, but it does help, Bovend’Eert wants to say. “They must be people who can maintain ties with the party. A link between the cabinet, the House of Representatives faction and the party.”

That is also where it becomes difficult in the current situation, says the professor. Because then a party must have such people. And among the parties currently negotiating, PVV, VVD, NSC and BBB, there are a few that have only existed for a short time or have little administrative experience.

“Then it becomes a very shaky situation,” says Bovend’Eert. “Because finding such ministers becomes a problem for those parties.” The professor is mainly concerned about the PVV and BBB. “The VVD has been around for so long. Finding people who are suitable as ministers and have a good relationship with the party is not a problem. Pieter Omtzigt’s NSC will also be able to find capable people. But I can see on this point problems for the PVV and BBB.”

Extra-parliamentary cabinets were popular in the late 1950s and early 1960s. According to Bovend’Eert, this was mainly due to the distance that the parties kept from each other.

“Confessional parties did not actually want to cooperate with the social democrats at the time. This was a way to keep as much distance as possible. This way parties could remain ‘independent’ and they could be obstructive if they wanted to.”

And here Bovend’Eert sees similarities with today. “Now you see that desire to distance yourself returning. Pieter Omtzigt’s faction wants to keep its distance, for example from the PVV.”

Special professor of parliamentary history Bert van den Braak points out that such a cabinet could pose a practical problem. “Because an extra-parliamentary cabinet makes few agreements – after all, there is no coalition agreement – ​​negotiations have to take place all the time.”

Van den Braak also sees where the parties can easily reach an agreement. They may soon be able to agree on immigration. But it becomes more difficult when it comes to measures in the field of nitrogen, the deductible in healthcare, Europe and support for Ukraine.”

It may then be the case that coalition parties will have to find another majority in the House of Representatives. “But I wonder whether a party like GroenLinks-PvdA wants to help them get a majority.”

This interim negotiation makes an extra-parliamentary cabinet difficult. Van den Braak fears that this will make governing the country more difficult. “In practice, this does not promote the decisiveness and administrative power of a country. So the ability to govern decreases.”

“In The Hague, a special variant such as an extra-parliamentary cabinet is seen as a serious option,” says political reporter Fons Lambie. “Both VVD and NSC are looking for a toleration role. Come up with an outline coalition agreement, and more distance between ministers and coalition factions. Exactly Pieter Omtzigt’s idea.”

Ministers are sought on the basis of professional knowledge and experience and do not join on behalf of a party, Lambie explains. “There is already speculation in The Hague that there are quite a few former VVD ministers who can be asked, such as some more right-wing VVD members such as Fred Teeven or Halbe Zijlstra. In the 1970s, the Den Uyl cabinet was partly extra-parliamentary, when ministers from the Christian parties entered the left-wing cabinet.”

Yet it is not yet a done deal, says Lambie. “In the record formation of 2021, an extra-parliamentary cabinet was also suggested, but the parties ultimately decided on a standard majority cabinet. The old Hague law ‘formation is phasing’ also applies to this formation. The formation has so far not been an express train to a right-wing majority cabinet , but rather a slow train with an as yet unclear final station.”