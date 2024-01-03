“Will winter wake up from its coma?” Meteorology responds and warns about the weather today, Wednesday, January 3, 2024

#winter #wake #coma #Meteorology #responds #warns #weather #today #Wednesday #January
The weather today Wednesday, January 3, 2024.. revealed General Authority of Meteorology About the weather phenomena expected today and a statement of temperatures in all Egyptian governorates and cities, and everyone wonders whether the warm weather will continue during peak hours or will the season return? winter His strength exceeds his coma?
Maps confirmed the weather The weather is stable throughout, and the chances of rain are limited to some areas of the northern coast, so warm conditions prevail during the day, cold during the hours of the night and early morning, and very cold in the desert and open areas.
Meteorologists attributed the rise Temperatures From their normal rates during this period of the year due to climate changes and global warming that affect all countries of the world.
Today’s weather forecast
Meteorological experts expect that tomorrow, Wednesday, warm weather will prevail during the day in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, and North Upper Egypt, while warm weather will prevail in South Sinai and South Upper Egypt, while extremely cold weather will prevail at night in North Upper Egypt, and cold in the rest of the regions.
Regarding weather phenomena, dense water mist forms in the morning on some agricultural and highway roads near bodies of water leading to and from Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, the canal cities, central Sinai, and northern Upper Egypt. It may reach the point of fog in some areas, and there is a chance of light rain falling on areas of the northern coast. Eastern intermittently.
The case of Bahrain
As for the Mediterranean Sea, it will be light to moderate, wave heights range from one to 1.5 metres, and surface winds will be westerly to northwesterly.
The condition of the Red Sea is moderate, the wave height ranges from 1.5 meters to two metres, and the surface winds are northeasterly.
Expected temperatures today, Wednesday:
Cairo 22 13
6 October 23 12
Banha 22 13
Damanhour 22 12
Wadi El-Natroun 22 12
Kafr El-Sheikh 22 13
Mansoura 22 13
Zagazig 23 12
Shebin Al-Koum 22 13
Tanta 22 13
Damietta 22 14
Port Said 22 15
Ismailia 23 13
Suez 23 13
Arish 23 12
Rafah 22 11
Ras Sidr 23 12
Palm 19 8
Catherine 15 6
Phase 23 13
Taba 21 13
Sharm El Sheikh 24 16
Alexandria 21 12
New Alamein 20 11
Matrouh 21 11
Salloum 20 10
Siwa 19 10
Ras Gharib 23 15
Hurghada 24 16
Safaga 25 15
Marsa Alam 24 15
Shlatin 26 18
Halayeb 25 19
Abu Ramad 25 18
Ras Hadaraba 24 19
Fayoum 22 11
Beni Suef 22 11
Minya 22 9
Assiut 23 8
Sohag 22 10
Qena 24 11
Luxor 24 11
Aswan 25 12
New Valley 23 11
Abu Simbel 24 11