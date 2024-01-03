“Will winter wake up from its coma?” Meteorology responds and warns about the weather today, Wednesday, January 3, 2024

#winter #wake #coma #Meteorology #responds #warns #weather #today #Wednesday #January

The weather today Wednesday, January 3, 2024.. revealed General Authority of Meteorology About the weather phenomena expected today and a statement of temperatures in all Egyptian governorates and cities, and everyone wonders whether the warm weather will continue during peak hours or will the season return? winter His strength exceeds his coma?

Maps confirmed the weather The weather is stable throughout, and the chances of rain are limited to some areas of the northern coast, so warm conditions prevail during the day, cold during the hours of the night and early morning, and very cold in the desert and open areas.

Meteorologists attributed the rise Temperatures From their normal rates during this period of the year due to climate changes and global warming that affect all countries of the world.

Today’s weather forecast

Meteorological experts expect that tomorrow, Wednesday, warm weather will prevail during the day in Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, and North Upper Egypt, while warm weather will prevail in South Sinai and South Upper Egypt, while extremely cold weather will prevail at night in North Upper Egypt, and cold in the rest of the regions.

Regarding weather phenomena, dense water mist forms in the morning on some agricultural and highway roads near bodies of water leading to and from Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, the canal cities, central Sinai, and northern Upper Egypt. It may reach the point of fog in some areas, and there is a chance of light rain falling on areas of the northern coast. Eastern intermittently.

The case of Bahrain

As for the Mediterranean Sea, it will be light to moderate, wave heights range from one to 1.5 metres, and surface winds will be westerly to northwesterly.

The condition of the Red Sea is moderate, the wave height ranges from 1.5 meters to two metres, and the surface winds are northeasterly.

Expected temperatures today, Wednesday:

Cairo 22 13

6 October 23 12

Banha 22 13

Damanhour 22 12

Wadi El-Natroun 22 12

Kafr El-Sheikh 22 13

Mansoura 22 13

Zagazig 23 12

Shebin Al-Koum 22 13

Tanta 22 13

Damietta 22 14

Port Said 22 15

Ismailia 23 13

Suez 23 13

Arish 23 12

Rafah 22 11

Ras Sidr 23 12

Palm 19 8

Catherine 15 6

Phase 23 13

Taba 21 13

Sharm El Sheikh 24 16

Alexandria 21 12

New Alamein 20 11

Matrouh 21 11

Salloum 20 10

Siwa 19 10

Ras Gharib 23 15

Hurghada 24 16

Safaga 25 15

Marsa Alam 24 15

Shlatin 26 18

Halayeb 25 19

Abu Ramad 25 18

Ras Hadaraba 24 19

Fayoum 22 11

Beni Suef 22 11

Minya 22 9

Assiut 23 8

Sohag 22 10

Qena 24 11

Luxor 24 11

Aswan 25 12

New Valley 23 11

Abu Simbel 24 11