Will Żabka be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day? What hours will Żabka be open?

This year, Christmas Eve falls on Sunday, so we won’t be able to go to large supermarkets. Also on December 25 and 26, stores will be closed, but it turns out that we will be able to do small purchases, among others, at Żabka points.

We won’t shop in most stores on holidays

This year we will celebrate Christmas Eve on Sunday. Therefore, we will not be able to go on our last pre-Christmas shopping to most large stores and shopping malls. But it turns out that this one



the provision does not apply to some networks



, such as Żabka. What hours will stores be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

24/7 shopping at Żabka?

It turns out that we will be able to shop 24 hours a day



Żabka Nano self-service points



. There are no cash registers and no staff, but thanks to modern technology based on artificial intelligence, we can purchase the necessary products. All you need to do is present your credit card to the terminal before entering the point, which will open the door. We then select the items we need and leave, and the payment will be finalized automatically.

What hours will Żabka be open on holidays?

Traditionally, Żabka is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday to Saturday. On Sundays and holidays, the owners decide whether the store will be open. When it comes to Christmas Eve, we will be able to shop at Żabka at unusual hours,



for example from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m



.

On the first day of Christmas, most points may be closed or open on…



unusual hours, such as 11:00-19:00



. The next day, most Frogs should be open or operate at different hours than usual. Standard opening hours of all points will return only on Wednesday, December 27.

