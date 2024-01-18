Willeke Alberti calls the death of daughter and brother a great loss: ‘My brother was my everything’ | Show

The 78-year-old Alberti calls the deaths of daughter Daniëlle van ‘t Schip (55) in October and brother Tonny Alberti (73) in December ‘gigantic losses’, but now notices again ‘how important my profession is’. To clear her mind, she recorded a song with John de Bever and his husband Kees. “I cannot thank these two boys enough for how you have been there for me these last few months.”

The song with De Bever is a cover of the classic Reisje Langs De Rijn, a song that Alberti previously sang with her father Willy Alberti. “I want to dedicate this song to Tonny,” she said. According to her, his death is ‘also a very great loss for the entire family’. “My brother was my everything,” said the singer.

