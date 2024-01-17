Willeke Alberti on loss of daughter and brother: ‘Giant losses’ | Backbiting

Willeke Alberti says that she is doing well under the circumstances. The singer lost both her daughter and her brother in a short period of time.

“It’s happening again. You have no choice,” 78-year-old Alberti said on Wednesday RTL Boulevard.

The singer’s daughter, Daniëlle van ‘t Schip, died of cancer at the age of 55. Brother Tonny suffered a cardiac arrest the day before Christmas at the age of 73, after which he ended up in a coma in the hospital and never woke up. Alberti called their deaths “gigantic losses”.

To clear her mind, the singer recorded a song with John de Bever and his husband Kees. “I cannot thank these two boys enough for how they have been there for me in recent months.”

The song with De Bever is a cover of the classic Trip Along The Rhine, a song that Alberti previously sang with her father Willy Alberti. “I want to dedicate this song to Tonny,” she said.

