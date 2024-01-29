William Spaaij can be seen as Jesus in the fourteenth edition of The Passion | Media

#William #Spaaij #Jesus #fourteenth #edition #Passion #Media

Jan 29, 2024 at 7:23 AM Update: 26 minutes ago

Musical actor William Spaaij will play the role of Jesus this year The Passion. Actress Angela Schijf can be seen as Maria in this fourteenth edition.

Other leading roles in the KRO-NCRV Easter spectacle go to Matteo van der Grijn (Petrus), rapper Keizer (Judas) and musical star Gaia Aikman (Maria Magdalena). Anita Witzier is a reporter for the third time. The rest of the cast will be announced later.

Zeist is the host city this year The Passion. The Bible spectacle takes place on March 28 (Maundy Thursday). This year’s theme is: I believe in you. The public is also welcome again in 2024.

Since 2022 there has also been an Ascension edition The Passion to be seen, with the same cast as the Easter edition. It tells the story of Jesus who has risen and asks his disciples to continue his work. The Passion Ascension has just like The Passion a modern approach. The host city of the Ascension edition will be announced at a later date.

The role of Jesus was played last year by Sinan Eroglu. Marlijn Weerdenburg appeared as Maria and Buddy Vedder as Judas.

