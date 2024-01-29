William Spaaij can be seen as Jesus in the fourteenth edition of The Passion | Media

#William #Spaaij #Jesus #fourteenth #edition #Passion #Media
By our entertainment editors

Jan 29, 2024 at 7:23 AM Update: 26 minutes ago

Musical actor William Spaaij will play the role of Jesus this year The Passion. Actress Angela Schijf can be seen as Maria in this fourteenth edition.

Other leading roles in the KRO-NCRV Easter spectacle go to Matteo van der Grijn (Petrus), rapper Keizer (Judas) and musical star Gaia Aikman (Maria Magdalena). Anita Witzier is a reporter for the third time. The rest of the cast will be announced later.

Zeist is the host city this year The Passion. The Bible spectacle takes place on March 28 (Maundy Thursday). This year’s theme is: I believe in you. The public is also welcome again in 2024.

Since 2022 there has also been an Ascension edition The Passion to be seen, with the same cast as the Easter edition. It tells the story of Jesus who has risen and asks his disciples to continue his work. The Passion Ascension has just like The Passion a modern approach. The host city of the Ascension edition will be announced at a later date.

The role of Jesus was played last year by Sinan Eroglu. Marlijn Weerdenburg appeared as Maria and Buddy Vedder as Judas.

Image: KRO-NCRV

Read more about:

MediaThe PassionMedia and Culture

Also Read:  Romania buys 200 PAC 2 GEM-T missiles for the Patriot anti-aircraft system / The missiles with which Ukraine stood up to Russia

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Unique! This Hotel Has No Walls or Roof, The Rate Is IDR 6 Million!
Unique! This Hotel Has No Walls or Roof, The Rate Is IDR 6 Million!
Posted on
AEX will probably kick off a packed stock market week with a small negative
AEX will probably kick off a packed stock market week with a small negative
Posted on
‘Meta hopes Apple Vision Pro will spark interest in Quest headsets’ – Gaming – News
‘Meta hopes Apple Vision Pro will spark interest in Quest headsets’ – Gaming – News
Posted on
FOOTBALL – MADAGASCAR CUP
FOOTBALL – MADAGASCAR CUP
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News