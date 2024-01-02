Wim van den Driessche and Mariska van Kolck play a married couple in Je, Anne

#Wim #van #den #Driessche #Mariska #van #Kolck #play #married #couple #Anne

Mark Vijn Theater Producties is pleased to announce that Wim van den Driessche and Mariska van Kolck will play in the moving performance Je, Anne. As the married couple Hermann and Auguste van Pels, they can be seen in Dutch theaters from February. The rest of the cast will be announced soon.

“I think it is an honor to be able to play in this performance,” says Mariska van Kolck. “Anne Frank is a girl that everyone knows. The story has been told and filmed many times. But the performance Je, Anne is a very special one. The songs and diary fragments run like a common thread through the performance and remain completely faithful to the facts so that it shows the real Anne Frank. Together with Wim van den Driessche I play the couple Auguste and Hermann van Pels, who Anne calls Van Daan in her diaries. It will be a very impressive performance.”

The performance Je, Anne tells what happened in the Secret Annex from 1942 to 1944. The many difficult moments, the tension and uncertainties, but also the mutual warmth and moments of hope are highlighted. The focus is on Anne’s personal story and the diaries in which she wrote it down. They provide an intimate glimpse into the feelings, developments and insecurities of the young girl who always managed to remain optimistic despite everything.

She always signed the stories in her diaries as Je Anne. Unlike previous stories, films and plays, ‘Je Anne’ tells the factual story of the people in hiding in the Secret Annex without it being dramatized, supplemented or adapted in any way.

The script by Enid Futterman has been supplemented for this performance with honest and often moving songs by Michael Cohen. The direction is in the hands of the Flemish director Frank Van Laecke.

The premiere is on February 26, 2024 in Schouwburg Amstelveen.

