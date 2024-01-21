Win a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphone at BILDplus MEGA MONDAY! | Miscellaneous

Would you like a modern smartphone from Samsung? Then simply answer today’s competition question and you’ll have the chance to win a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5! Register now or register, answer your question and keep your fingers crossed! We wish you good luck.

YOUR CURRENT WIN ON MEGA MONDAY:

BILDplus is giving away a Samsung F731B Galaxy Z Flip5 5G with 256 GB only today on January 22nd, 2024!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, which is spreading rapidly, has impressed across generations with its foldable display. With 256 GB of storage space and 5G connection, this smartphone has nothing to do with an old push-button phone, but is highly modern and super space-saving.

Don’t worry: The Galaxy Z Flip5 is robust despite the foldable display, so you can take it with you and store it anywhere without worrying about damage. The foldable has a robust frame made of Armor Aluminum and offers protection against moisture.

Could you use a new cell phone again? Take part now and get your chance to win the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5!

It’s that easy:

– Log in as a BILDplus customer or become a BILDplus customer cheaply

– Fill out the form

– Fingers crossed!

