Win album The Dutch Tenors Live in Concert

The Dutch Tenors are known for their wide repertoire that varies from opera to pop. The quartet consists of Jonathan Vroege, Frank van Hengel, Dirk van den Brand and Floris van Gulik.

Each member of the quartet has undergone extensive vocal training, training their voice to deliver a powerful and mesmerizing performance. Their repertoire includes a mix of classic pop hits, timeless opera favorites, powerful film scores and contemporary songs, reimagined with their unique style and flair.

On Christmas Eve, MAX Music Special: The Dutch Tenors is on the menu. The music special features a mix of different genres, from the classic Bella Ciao to the pop song Hit me baby one more time. The music special can be seen on Sunday, December 24 at 5:15 PM on MAX on NPO 2.

Participate in the competition and have a chance to win the album The Dutch Tenors Live in Concert!

(This competition runs until December 26, 2023)

(Photo: Bart van der Putten)