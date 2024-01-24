Win tickets for Festival der Liebe

#Win #tickets #Festival #der #Liebe

On Friday 5 and Saturday 6 April 2024, fans of German-language music can expect a great show in Rotterdam Ahoy with Festival of Love.

Chantal Janzen and Jan Smit take you on a musical journey to our Eastern neighbors. That means: the biggest hits from Germany and Austria, Schlagers, guilty pleasure sing-alongs and of course delicious evergreens. Expect a grand show with performances and acts, beautiful duets, special musical collaborations between the artists and of course: only German-language music. In addition to Chantal and Jan, Donnie, who recently released the hit ‘Schultenbräu’ together with Chantal, the Austrian DJ Özti of Anton aus Tirol, Schlagerkoning Dennie Christian, the man of the life song Frans Bauer and Marco Schuitmaker, are also known on stage. from, among others, his hit Engelbewachter, radio DJs Coen Swijnenberg and Sander Lantinga provide the après ski with their “Das Coen und Sander Fest”.

Participate in the competition and have a chance to win tickets for the Festival of Love on Friday April 5, 2024 in Ahoy Rotterdam!

(The competition runs until February 1, 2024)

