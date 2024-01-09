Win tickets for Noorderslag 2024 on 3FM all week!

How do you win?

Of course you want to be at the largest showcase festival in Europe, here in our little country. And to achieve this, you can win tickets for Noorderslag on the radio all week long. How do you do that? Very simple: listen to Rob & Wijnand and the Morning Show (Mon-Thurs 6:00 AM – 9:00 AM) and send a message via the free 3FM App when you hear the ticket alarm! And maybe you will be one of the lucky ones to win a set of 3 tickets!

Do you want to increase your chance of getting tickets? Then you can always participate via the competition on the 3FM Instagram account.

ESNS 2024

For those who are not yet clear on what exactly Eurosonic Noorderslag is, here is a little cheat sheet. ESNS is the place to expand your music taste with the best new artists the world has to offer right now. Giant stars have started on this stage, such as Arlo Parks, Celeste, Daði Freyr, Dua Lipa, Fontaines DC, Sigrid and Wet Leg.

The European stage will open during Eurosonic from Wednesday to Friday. And Noorderslag is organized especially for Dutch artists on Saturday. For example, this year Roxeanne Hazes, Goldkimono, YĪN YĪN, Anna-Rose Clayton, Froukje, Elmer, Sef and the El Salvador Ensemble will take the stage in Groningen. There the artists will show their new show for the coming year for all industry professionals and festivals. These speed dates create a very nice festival summer for these artists and of course the audience.

This year the festival will take place from Thursday January 18 to Saturday January 21.

