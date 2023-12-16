Win your France Bleu bluetooth headphones with the Listeners’ Club

#Win #France #Bleu #bluetooth #headphones #Listeners #Club

Become a member of the France Bleu Nord listeners’ club and experience the Nord and Pas-de-Calais even more. Thanks to this card, which you can win every day at 8:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. by listening to France Bleu Nord, you will be able to participate in exclusive draws to win entry to must-see sites in the region! To obtain your card and become a Member of the Listeners’ Club, participate and win the games on the air: Thanks to your card, you will be able to participate in exclusive games. Every week, a limited audience game (only 1000 cards are available) allows you to win entries from our partners. From Sunday December 17 to Sunday December 24, 2023, win your Bluetooth headphones to enjoy France Bleu whenever you want with the Listeners’ Club

loading

Enjoy the music with France Bleu headphones

This week, participate in the draw and try to leave with your Bluetooth headphones to enjoy France Bleu whenever you want, wherever you want. These headphones are compatible with all smartphones

Good luck

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

beneficiaries and how to collect in Venezuela
beneficiaries and how to collect in Venezuela
Posted on
Science has determined what a man’s ideal buttocks should look like
Science has determined what a man’s ideal buttocks should look like
Posted on
WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
Posted on
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News