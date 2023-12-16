Win your France Bleu bluetooth headphones with the Listeners’ Club

#Win #France #Bleu #bluetooth #headphones #Listeners #Club

Become a member of the France Bleu Nord listeners’ club and experience the Nord and Pas-de-Calais even more. Thanks to this card, which you can win every day at 8:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. by listening to France Bleu Nord, you will be able to participate in exclusive draws to win entry to must-see sites in the region! To obtain your card and become a Member of the Listeners’ Club, participate and win the games on the air: Thanks to your card, you will be able to participate in exclusive games. Every week, a limited audience game (only 1000 cards are available) allows you to win entries from our partners. From Sunday December 17 to Sunday December 24, 2023, win your Bluetooth headphones to enjoy France Bleu whenever you want with the Listeners’ Club

Enjoy the music with France Bleu headphones

This week, participate in the draw and try to leave with your Bluetooth headphones to enjoy France Bleu whenever you want, wherever you want. These headphones are compatible with all smartphones

Good luck