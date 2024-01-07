Window Dislodged While in the Air, US Bans Boeing 737 MAX 9 from Flying

Jakarta

The United States (US) Aviation Regulator or The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily grounded a number of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. This was done for safety checks following a cabin panel explosion that forced Alaska Airlines to make an emergency landing.

The incident caused the fuselage to separate from the left side of the plane when the plane was climbing after taking off from Portland, Oregon for Ontario, California on Friday (5/1). The pilot was forced to turn around and land safely with the 171 passengers and six crew members on board.

“The FAA requires immediate inspection of certain Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft before they can return to flight,” said FAA chairman Mike Whitaker, quoted by , Sunday (7/1/2024).

It is known that the plane has only been operational for eight weeks. The FAA’s decision is much lighter than the decision to ground the Boeing MAX globally nearly five years ago following two crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed nearly 350 people.

The FAA said its inspection directive covers 171 MAX 9 planes but did not say how many planes would require new inspections or what the exact inspection requirements would be.

The MAX 9 represents about 220 of the 1,400 MAX jets delivered to buyers so far. Most of these aircraft have similar specifications to Alaska Airlines aircraft.

Boeing said it supports the FAA’s decision. Several foreign regulators including China asked for details regarding the incident.

