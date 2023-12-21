Windows 11 and KB5032288, Microsoft urgently fixes a Wi-Fi bug

#Windows #KB5032288 #Microsoft #urgently #fixes #WiFi #bug

In the space of a few hours and given the scale of the problem, Microsoft deployed a solution to a Wi-Fi problem affecting Windows 11 PCs. It is linked to update KB5032288.

Proposed as part of Patch Tuesday for December 2023, KB5032288 is causing an issue with corporate and university networks. Faced with the proliferation of reports and especially the posture of certain universities, Microsoft has confirmed the failure. It affects the establishment of connections to WLAN networks according to the 802.11r standard. Many users had reported that they could no longer connect to their university or company’s Wi-Fi.

Windows 11 and Wi-Fi problems, a fix is ​​rolling out

A few hours of patience was enough for Microsoft to release a solution. It takes the form of a KIR, contraction of Known Issue Rollback. The giant fixes the problem by rolling back the changes made by update KB5032288.

Redmond uses a KIR to remotely control Windows functions on user systems if they are not security relevant. This way, an important problem can be quickly resolved. There is, however, one condition. The PC must be connected to the Internet and benefit from the Windows Update service.

Microsoft’s remote changes to resolve this Wi-Fi issue are expected to roll out in the next 24 hours. If you want to speed up the process, it is recommended to restart your computer so that Windows Update is prompted at startup. Another solution is to manually download the KIR package as an MSI installer. This fixes the issue on offline machines.