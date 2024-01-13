Windows 11 Insider Preview Includes Support for USB 4 Version 2.0 – Computer – News

#Windows #Insider #Preview #Includes #Support #USB #Version #Computer #News

The naming is logical, but people always use the technical name (the version that indicates versioned channels). This is made extra difficult by “USB 4 v2”, the name of the document that describes USB 4 Gen 4. As a consumer you should look for USB 80Gbps, the rest is not intended for you.

“SuperSpeed ​​USB 20Gbps” is what should have been on your USB 3.2 gen 2×2 box (or “SuperSpeed ​​USB 10Gbps” for 2×1 or 1×2).

USB 3.1 didn’t have 2×2 or 1×2, so you didn’t encounter those either. The technical specification included “version of USB 3 specification” and “quantity of lanes”. That seems very clear to the people who have to implement the specifications, and I don’t understand why people have moved away from that.

Think of it a bit like WiFi: you can say “WiFi 6 is faster than WiFi 5” but that of course depends a lot on how you set things up. I don’t think many people look for “802.11ax 160MHz 2×2 MIMO” when looking for a laptop, that’s what the marketing name “WiFi 6” is for.

WiFi 5 (802.11ac on 5.2GHz with 160MHz channels and 2×2 MIMO) can in practice be many times faster than WiFi 6 (802.11ax on 2.4GHz with 20MHz channels without MIMO) despite the high number. The fact that the version number (the generation) is higher does not mean that you get more speed. As a consumer you read “WiFi 6”, or “SuperSpeed ​​USB 20Gbps”, but if you set up a network yourself you have to concern yourself with the technical details.

That is of course also the problem with USB, the clever trick with which they doubled the speed by actually running two data streams over one connector without losing backwards compatibility created a situation where your speed depended on the layout of the connector.

I don’t understand why they changed their naming again, but on the other hand it doesn’t matter. The document “USB 4 2.0” describes USB 4 Gen 4 (gen 4 is always dual lane, so basically it’s 4×2 but there’s just no 4×1). When you implement things, you implement USB 4 gen 4, that’s the name you see.

I also don’t understand why the media keeps insisting on calling it “USB 4 version 2.0” despite the USB implementers forum insisting on just using the recognizable name. In this way, people keep creating the illusion that the problem lies with the USB people, while manufacturers simply keep putting the wrong name on their products.