Windows computer or Android tablet? This Lenovo is the dream of fans of hybrid devices – SMARTmania.cz

Lenovo showed an unusual combination of a laptop and a tablet at the CES fair

A full-fledged Windows computer is hidden in the keyboard dock, and an Android tablet is hidden in the display

This hybrid will go on sale in the next quarter at a price exceeding 50,000 crowns

Lenovo showed off a lot of products at CES, including a remarkable convertible that bridges two seemingly unrelated worlds. The name Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid hides a laptop with Windows and at the same time a tablet with Android.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid: Windows and Android in one device

The news from Lenovo is surprising in many ways. If you thought this was a device where you could switch operating systems at will, we have to disappoint you. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid is not one computer with a dual-boot function, but two completely independent devices. In terms of design, it is a notebook with a detachable display, while a complete Windows computer is hidden in the keyboard cover, and a tablet with Android in the display.

Each of these parts has its own computing hardware, storage and battery, but a certain form of cooperation works here – for example, there is a shared folder that is used to transfer files between the two devices, you can also stream Android applications to Windows in Picture-in- picture.

Because the two parts work completely independently, any external monitor can be connected to the keyboard dock and the tablet can be used independently – for example, to take notes by hand or to occupy a child.

Computer with Core Ultra 7

Now let’s look at the hardware itself. The keyboard part weighs 970 grams, has a thickness of 9.4 mm and hides a surprisingly powerful computer in its guts. The Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel Arc graphics takes care of the performance, the maximum configuration can have up to 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. The battery has a surprisingly decent capacity of 75 Wh, which could mean a long life on a single charge.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid as a Windows PC

The upper part of the “dock” is covered by a full-sized laptop keyboard and a large multi-touch touchpad. Two 2W speakers from Harman Kardon, two USB-C ports (Thunderbolt 4), a headphone port, a Kensington lock and a fingerprint reader are also installed in the base. Wireless connectivity is represented by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The operating system is Windows 11.

The tablet is powered by Snapdragonem 8+ Gen

As for the tablet, it boasts a 14″ OLED display with a resolution of 2.8K, which can be controlled not only with fingers, but also with a stylus using Wacom technology. The tablet is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, accompanied by 12 GB of RAM, and a storage capacity of 256 GB.

ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid jako tablet s Androidem

The display part has its own four 1-watt speakers and also contains several cameras – in front there is a Full HD camera with an infrared sensor with a user recognition function based on the face, and two cameras with a resolution of 13 and 5 megapixels “live” on the back. The connectivity of the tablet includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and one USB-C, which, among other things, will also serve to charge the 38W battery. The operating system of the tablet is Android 13.

The tablet part weighs 785 grams and is 6.6 mm thick, which means that in laptop mode the whole device weighs 1.755 kg and has a waist of 16 mm. These are quite high values ​​for a 14″ computer, this is a tax for unconventional convertibility.

Price and availability

ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid will go on sale in the 2nd quarter of this year, the price is set at a high 1,999 dollars (about 54,400 crowns with VAT). For this money, you can get a very well-equipped laptop together with a tablet, but it will not be such an interesting hybrid.

