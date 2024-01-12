Windows Notepad cannot escape AI hype

#Windows #Notepad #escape #hype

Screenshots have surfaced of an AI helper for Notepad called Cowriter. This will help you rewrite your notes in the notepad.

Microsoft is continuously rolling out AI functions within Windows under the name ‘Copilot’. Applications that you might less expect will also be addressed. On X, screenshots were shared of an AI integration in Notepad, the simple text editor in Windows. In this case it will be called ‘Cowriter’.

Cowriter

Cowriter will make suggestions to rework your notes. From making it longer or shorter, to changing the tone or format or even completely rewriting it. The AI ​​assistant will live near the settings button. The shared screenshots do not come from Microsoft itself, but from a Windows Insider user.

This means that Microsoft is testing the feature, but there is no guarantee that it will actually be rolled out. However, it’s no secret that Microsoft’s focus for this year is squarely on AI, so that increases the likelihood that Cowriter will roll out with a future Windows update.

read also

Windows 11 24H1 update coming in April with WiFi 7

AI integration seems a bit excessive for a simple word processor like Notepad, although the application has received a thorough makeover in recent years. In 2022, Notepad got a dark mode, tabs followed in early 2023 and recently Notepad can count characters. The other Wordpad notebook will then permanently disappear from Windows.