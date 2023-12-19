Windows patch breaks WiFi on some laptops

#Windows #patch #breaks #WiFi #laptops

The latest patch on Windows 11 and Windows 10 causes WiFi to stop working on certain laptop models. Uninstalling the specific update solves the problem.

There is a nasty bug in the most recent security update (KB5033375) that Microsoft rolled out to Windows 11 and Windows 10 last week. Some users are suddenly no longer able to connect to a Wi-Fi network or the stability of the connection is erratic. Microsoft has not yet officially responded, but seems to be aware of the problem.

According to the Microsoft forum, the error lies in networks that use the 802.11r fast roamingstandard and devices with some Qualcomm WiFi adapters. Some users also complain about Wi-Fi issues with MediaTek chips. This suggests that it is a general problem that Microsoft can solve itself with a future patch.

Since Microsoft itself has not yet officially confirmed the problem, there is a good chance that affected users will be stuck with the problem for a while. The only option today is to uninstall the specific security update. You do this as follows:

Click on the Start -knob

-knob Select Institutions in the application list

in the application list Go to Windows Update via the right bar

via the right bar Choose here History of updates

Click at the bottom Uninstall updates

Search for this in the list KB5033375

Choose Undo installation

You can also theoretically disable 802.11r on your laptop instead of uninstalling the security update, but we don’t recommend that. This technology allows the laptop to connect seamlessly from access point to access point as you move.

Now we have to wait for Microsoft to address the WiFi problem in the next patch round. Until then, you better avoid KB5033375. If it happens to reinstall automatically in the meantime, repeat the above steps.

