Windows patch breaks WiFi on some laptops

#Windows #patch #breaks #WiFi #laptops

The latest patch on Windows 11 and Windows 10 causes WiFi to stop working on certain laptop models. Uninstalling the specific update solves the problem.

There is a nasty bug in the most recent security update (KB5033375) that Microsoft rolled out to Windows 11 and Windows 10 last week. Some users are suddenly no longer able to connect to a Wi-Fi network or the stability of the connection is erratic. Microsoft has not yet officially responded, but seems to be aware of the problem.

According to the Microsoft forum, the error lies in networks that use the 802.11r fast roamingstandard and devices with some Qualcomm WiFi adapters. Some users also complain about Wi-Fi issues with MediaTek chips. This suggests that it is a general problem that Microsoft can solve itself with a future patch.

Since Microsoft itself has not yet officially confirmed the problem, there is a good chance that affected users will be stuck with the problem for a while. The only option today is to uninstall the specific security update. You do this as follows:

  • Click on the Start-knob
  • Select Institutions in the application list
  • Go to Windows Update via the right bar
  • Choose here History of updates
  • Click at the bottom Uninstall updates
  • Search for this in the list KB5033375
  • Choose Undo installation

You can also theoretically disable 802.11r on your laptop instead of uninstalling the security update, but we don’t recommend that. This technology allows the laptop to connect seamlessly from access point to access point as you move.

Also Read:  Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible

Now we have to wait for Microsoft to address the WiFi problem in the next patch round. Until then, you better avoid KB5033375. If it happens to reinstall automatically in the meantime, repeat the above steps.

read also

Is Outlook crashing for you? Here’s how to roll back the latest update

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Mental health care calls on the next cabinet: intervene
Mental health care calls on the next cabinet: intervene
Posted on
Obsidian Entertainment once submitted proposals for The Elder Scrolls spin-offs to Bethesda
Obsidian Entertainment once submitted proposals for The Elder Scrolls spin-offs to Bethesda
Posted on
Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
Actress Linda van Dyck died on Sunday at the age of 75 | Movies & Series
Posted on
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Hulk will be a father for the fifth time – Ferver
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News