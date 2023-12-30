Windshield, if you don’t find these codes you’re in trouble | First of all, your safety is at stake

#Windshield #dont #find #codes #youre #trouble #safety #stake

car glass safety and codes – motorzoom.it

Taking care of the windows of your car, for an obvious question of visibility and safety, as well as aesthetics, does not mean ‘simply’ taking care of them from a hygienic point of view, with constant thorough cleaning. On the contrary.

There are aspects that must be known, and in particular information and, specifically, actual codes that tell us much more than we imagine in reality. relation ai glasses of ours auto. That is to say?

There are codes, without which, in fact, we would be literally in the trouble and in danger: at stake, first and foremost, is the safety of those on board, even if there is none let’s give an account. But what codes are we talking about?

Sometimes, or perhaps even most of the time, we don’t really pay attention to everything that is in our car, even if only in the form of ‘written’, o plaques, o wordings or precisely, codes. Maybe we wonder what they are.

Maybe by looking and noticing certain numbers and codes we ask ourselves what they are for, but then we pass over them a ‘veil’ of general indifference, and let’s continue a guide. And instead we would do well to know them, even if only in broad terms.

Windshield and codes, what to know

As mentioned, in this case we are talking about codes that are found and refer to the windscreen, that if they were to be missing, they would put us in front of a big problem. First of all in order of risk safety. Let’s see them, then. There are usually ten wordings, in the form of symbols found on the windshield.

We start from logo from the car manufacturer, which however can sometimes be missing, and that of producer of the glass, always present. Then there are the directions Tempered which describes the type of glass and is found on the windows and rear window and that of the wording Laminated sheet is presented in PVB and is located on the windshield.

car glass/ motorzoom.it

Codes on car glass, what they indicate

The wordings that we can find with the ‘Roman’ numeration (from I to VI so to speak) indicates the type of windshield, if Reinforced, with standard, with thermal or even if produced in polycarbonate and in relation to the ratio of transmission of the light.

The wording is then added And with the indication of the European country which approved the glass, and that of conformity (ECE R343), which integrates that CCC if referring to safety parameters Chinese o M,AS,DOT se in USA. Finally, here it is data e numbers Of production of the glasses and the car itself.