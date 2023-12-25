Wine can prevent sore throat; Understand

#Wine #prevent #sore #throat #Understand

It is not new that research carried out by various professionals around the world shows how wine, when consumed in moderation, is capable of contributing positively to health. Recently, however, the list of benefits of this drink has gained one more item: now, it has been discovered that wine can prevent sore throat.

According to a team of scholars from the University of Paiva, in Italy, it has components capable of eliminating up to 99% of bacteria linked to throat infections and cavities, whether red or white.

The evaluation, which was published in the journal “Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry”, showed that both presented the same preventive effect due to the anti-adhesive action of polyphenols present in the drink.

“Both grape seed extracts and red wine extracts reduced counts of P. gingivalis, responsible for tissue damage, inflammation and irritation, and F. nucleatum, related to gingivitis lesions,” the study pointed out.

So how can wine prevent sore throat?

According to biologist and post-PhD in neurosciences Fabiano de Abreu Agrela, these benefits reinforce the important properties of wine for health. However, for them to really pay off, it must be ingested in moderation.

“These types of microorganisms mentioned in the study can generate a series of pathologies in the throat region, greatly impairing quality of life. However, having wine consumption associated with the reduction of these problems is a positive point and endorses the health benefits of the drink”, points out the professional.

“It is important, however, to remember that in excess it is as harmful as other alcoholic drinks, and can cause problems that outweigh the benefits”, he highlights.

For this reason, according to Agrela, the ideal is to consume wine in moderation, following the general recommendation of health professionals, which is one glass daily.

It is worth remembering, however, that the elderly or people who take continuous medications should always consult a doctor before adopting any habit in this regard, so that consumption does not cause any problems.

