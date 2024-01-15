Winfried Baijens’ personal approach in ‘The earth trembles’ is little more than a somewhat vain stylistic device

#Winfried #Baijens #personal #approach #earth #trembles #vain #stylistic #device

A subject such as gas extraction in Groningen, although already exposed from all its positive and negative aspects, also appears to be a source of documentary material that has not yet been exhausted. This is shown in the first episode (Friday) of De Aarde trembles, a four-part special of NTR’s Andere Tijds, in which presenter Winfried Baijens retells the more than sixty-year history of Dutch prosperity at the expense of the province. The first part is called a shocking amount of gas.

Winfried Baijens conducting research in Groningen, in ‘The earth trembles’.Image NTR

Baijens has settled in a picturesque house on site to patiently investigate the history of gas extraction and other abuses of the clay and peat-rich province as a province, with the help of residents, whistleblowers and other directly involved people. He has something to make up for, he admits. Like many of his colleagues in the media, he has looked away for too long from the deep scars that gas extraction has left on the people of Groningen.

The extraction, which is so lucrative for the state treasury, not only caused subsidence, earthquakes and cracks in the facades of houses, but also gradually destroyed all the confidence of the unheard population in the authority. Resulting in a lot of low-key anger, frustration and outright trauma. Baijens is now calling attention to this.

Baijen’s approach is personal, following the trend once set by VPRO in public broadcasting: the reporter is the narrator and interrogator over whose shoulder the viewer looks. For example, we witness Baijens waiting behind the wheel of his Mini until a group of cows has crossed the road. How he exchanges his nice clothes for overalls before visiting a construction site. And brings bushes of salvia as a present for singer Marlene Bakker. He sings about the Groningen soil in a slightly melancholic dialect – one of the many bards that frame the story.

Sometimes Baijens’ personal approach is off-putting, but it is not much more than a somewhat vain stylistic device here. Despite Baijens’ professed affinity with the sadness of Groningen – he was born in Zeeland, also a province with a dramatic history – it does not affect him. Nowhere does it appear that he himself has in any way experienced the poverty, fears or long-term not being heard of the people of Groningen. He is and remains the polished and amiable reporter, the professional who gives the troubled residents the space to tell their stories.

Baijens is laconic, he does not use bombast and does not spice up the drama. The traumatized look of a resident who talks about the dramatic earthquake of August 16, 2012 in Huizinge – a turning point in the affair – says almost everything. Other witnesses talk about the tile floor that rattled due to the shaking, hanging lamps swinging, and a son who thought ‘a truck had crashed into the rear facade’. Shocking, still. In episode two: peat extraction in Groningen. I look forward.

