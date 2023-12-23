Winner Nipkow disk Thomas Erdbrink stunned after postponing plans for new series Onze Man | Show

#Winner #Nipkow #disk #Thomas #Erdbrink #stunned #postponing #plans #series #Onze #Man #Show

Thomas Erdbrink is astonished. The television maker (47) received a phone call last week that the plans for a new docuseries for Onze Man have been postponed. “In fact, everything was ready to get going. The plans were there and safety is also clear, but there is no budget for the time being, we hear. Very unfortunate,” Erdbrink said when asked.

Dennis Jansen 22-12-23, 14:55

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access