Winner The smartest person: ‘All my uncles and aunts wanted to have their picture taken with the trophy’ | Media

Jan 27, 2024 at 2:14 PM Update: 3 hours ago

Joes Brauers became the youngest winner of Friday evening The smartest person ever. It had been the 24-year-old actor’s dream for years to participate in the program. Both he and his family glowed with pride.

“It’s so much fun, it feels like it’s my birthday.” Brauers celebrated his victory on Friday evening in South Limburg, where he watched the broadcast with his entire family.

“All my uncles and aunts were allowed to hold the trophy for a moment. Everyone wanted to take a picture with it,” Brauers, who defeated Jan Dirk van der Burg and Tim Hartog in the final, tells NU.nl.

It wasn’t just his family who were ecstatic after the broadcast. The whole village celebrated with them. “The win is not just mine, but also Bocholtz’s. They are proud that a Limburger has won.”

‘Gabbers feel recognised’

Since the broadcast, he has also received many messages from gabbers who feel a connection with the actor through his leading role in the film Hardcore Never Dies. “They feel recognized and say: you see, gabbers are not stupid.”

Old school teachers and a driving instructor jokingly told him that he owes his winnings to their good education. “That is the power of the game, everyone can join in the celebration. Even the people who are sitting at home screaming in front of the television. It activates people’s curiosity about the world around them.”

The actor had to keep his victory quiet for a long time, because the recordings took place two months ago. “My sister, girlfriend and I simply pathologically lied at two Christmas tables. I almost had one slip of the tonguebut then my sister saved me.”

Joes Brauers after his victory in the final of The Smartest Men. Photo: KRO-NCRV

As a fan, Brauers once received Maarten van Rossem merchandise as a gift

His sister Plien is more proud of Brauers than anyone, because she had been trying to sign him up for the program for years. The two are such big fans that she once even gave him Maarten van Rossem merchandise as a gift for his birthday. “A T-shirt with his head on it in a heart, socks and a fanny pack.”

They also played against each other with the The smartest personapp, where his sister often beat him. You wouldn’t think there is better preparation than this. Yet the actor never dreamed that he could call himself the winner of the 23rd season.

“The dream to participate was so great that I thought it could only be disappointing. Until the finals, I did not worry about whether I could win or whether it would be on television at all. In the finals week I thought: I’ll put on my nicest clothes and we’ll take a chance.”

‘I’m ashamed that as a feminist I didn’t know Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

That gamble paid off well. Although the win almost seemed to go to Van der Burg at the last minute, Brauers was lucky that both finalists had no idea who the American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was. With eight seconds left on the clock, it went to Brauers, who was allowed to tell what he knew about beef wellington. With the words “a dish” he grabbed the title of ‘smartest person’.

Despite the victory, the actor believes that he blundered in the last minutes of the final. “I’m a feminist. I’m a little ashamed that I don’t know this crazy politician and I do know such a meat dish.”

Brauers and Van der Burg can now laugh about it together. “This week I received a T-shirt from him with Alexandria on it as Rosie the Riveter, the feminist symbol with muscles. I now have that with me so I will never forget her.”