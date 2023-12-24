Wins in NFL for Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers

#Wins #NFL #Buffalo #Bills #Pittsburgh #Steelers

The Buffalo Bills have recorded an important victory in the race for the NFL playoffs. On Saturday, the team around quarterback Josh Allen won 24:22 at the Los Angeles Chargers and was able to celebrate its ninth win in the 15th game of the season. The Bills want to reach the finals in the strongest football league in the world for the fifth season in a row. The Pittsburgh Steelers also preserved their minimal chance with a 34:11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kicker Tyler Bass became the match winner for Buffalo, hitting a 29-yard field goal 28 seconds before the end of the game to make the final score 24:22. Before that, playmaker Allen had also impressed: the 27-year-old threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis and ran into the end zone himself twice. In total, Allen threw for 40 touchdowns this season – he became the first player in NFL history to do so in four seasons in a row.

Thanks to their win, the Steelers moved level with the Bengals in the AFC North with a record of eight wins and seven losses. Mason Rudolph, actually only the Steelers’ third quarterback behind the injured Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky, started for the first time in more than two years. He showed a strong performance with two touchdown passes and a total of 290 yards thrown.