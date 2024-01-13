Winston Post involved in serious accident

#Winston #Post #involved #accident

Car accident Winston Post

‘I wanted to drive onto the highway less than a kilometer from my house. And at the same time, a driver coming from the other side also entered the highway. He should have stopped, but he didn’t. As a result, he hit my car really hard. I was shocked, also because I saw that he seemed to be lying unconscious against the window.’

Unconscious against the window

Winston immediately got out of his car to provide first aid. ‘A car also stopped behind me and I shouted to those people to call 112 because that man really needed help. Afterwards it turned out that the people behind me were detectives who happened to be standing behind me. I went to the driver and he was indeed lying unconscious against the window. I didn’t want to move him because I didn’t know if he would have a back or neck injury. But I did tap him on the cheeks so he would come around and respond. Fortunately that happened.’

Also Read:  Christmas concert by The Streamers raises 1.3 million euros for War Child | Music

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Eugenio Derbez’s nephew gives Cruz Azul victory with a great ‘Panenka’ goal against Pachuca
Eugenio Derbez’s nephew gives Cruz Azul victory with a great ‘Panenka’ goal against Pachuca
Posted on
Hudchiw!!! Just normal sneezing or allergies? | INN News
Hudchiw!!! Just normal sneezing or allergies? | INN News
Posted on
Main targets: Hamas leaders whom Israel wants to eliminate
Main targets: Hamas leaders whom Israel wants to eliminate
Posted on
Transport Online – LCW Groningen takes over Van de Hoef from Groenekan
Transport Online – LCW Groningen takes over Van de Hoef from Groenekan
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News