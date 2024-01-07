winter breaks loose. How long we have to endure the frosty weather

#winter #breaks #loose #long #endure #frosty #weather

Winter strikes with fury. After abnormally high temperatures, the weather changes radically. Although we are still enjoying spring highs, meteorologists announce that a wave of polar air will arrive in Romania on Sunday evening.

“The whole week will be characterized by colder weather, after which we approach what would be normal for the coldest month of the year, the month of January, after which, in the last decade, from January 18 we will have another episode in which let’s discuss lower temperature values, also associated with snow. It is possible to reach -20 degrees again”, explained Elena Mateescu, director of the National Meteorological Administration (ANM)

On Sunday, January 7, the weather will enter a significant cooling process that will be felt in the northeastern regions, and at night also in the western and northwestern ones, while in the other areas the thermal values ​​will still be maintained by much above the normal of the period. The sky will be more cloudy and precipitation will be reported in the south, east and center of the territory and in smaller areas in the rest; in some places the amounts of water will exceed 10…20 l/m2.

Snow will fall in the north

In the northern half of Moldova and in the mountains, gradually, from the second part of the day, snowfall will prevail and a layer of snow will be deposited, and in Maramureș, Crișana, Banat and in the east of Transylvania during the night – locally there will also be sleet or snows; there will be dust deposits. It will rain in the rest of the country. The wind will blow weak and moderate, but will intensify especially in the second part of the interval in the east and southeast, locally with gust speeds that will exceed 55…65 km/h, amplifying the feeling of cold. The maximum temperatures will be between 2…3 degrees in the north of Moldova and up to around 15 degrees in the extreme southeast of the country, and the minimum temperatures will fall from -9…-7 degrees in the north of Moldova and up to 5… 6 degrees in Oltenia and Muntenia. Fog will form in places in the morning.

In Bucharest, the thermal values ​​will remain above those specific to the date, so the maximum temperature will be around 13 degrees, and the minimum will be 4…5 degrees. The sky will be more cloudy, it will rain temporarily, and the wind will blow weak and moderate, with slight intensifications.

On Monday, the weather turns frosty

Monday, January 8, it gets even colder. According to the ANM, the weather will be predominantly cloudy and will cool sharply in all regions, becoming frosty at night in most of Moldova and locally in the depressions of eastern Transylvania. During the day, mixed precipitation will be reported in Transylvania, Oltenia, Muntenia and Dobrogea, and in the rest it will snow and, especially in the east of the country, there will be snow deposits in some places. At night, it will temporarily snow lightly in most regions. The wind will continue to show intensification in the east and southeast of the territory, with gusts generally of 55…70 km/h, temporarily blizzarding the snow and amplifying the feeling of cold. The maximum temperatures will fall between -7…-6 degrees in the extreme north of Moldova and 7 degrees in the hilly area of ​​Oltenia, and the minimum temperatures will generally be between -12 and -2 degrees.

And it will get colder in the capital. During the day, there will be temporary rains, and from the evening hours and throughout the night it will snow. The wind will generally blow moderately. The maximum temperature will be around 5 degrees, and the minimum will be -4…-3 degrees.