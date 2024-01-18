Winter is coming all over the country! Elena Mateescu: “The weather is changing radically!

#Winter #coming #country #Elena #Mateescu #weather #changing #radically

A new cyclone arrives in Romania after causing chaos in Western Europe. And meteorologists announce that we will experience snow and frost in the coming days.

And in the capital the temperatures will drop significantly and it is expected to snow this weekend.

Elena Mateescu, director of the National Meteorological Administration, explained what the weather will be like in the coming period.

“We expect a radical change, at least from the perspective of the temperature regime, but also of the type and form of precipitation.

If today will be a warmer day than usual for this period in the calendar, yesterday registering 11 degrees in Oravița, 6 degrees in the Capital, today we will have even higher values, between 4 and 15 degrees, including in the Capital maximum of 11 degrees”, explained the meteorologist.

The weather is changing from tomorrow

“From tomorrow, the weather will cool down, especially in the northern half of the country, where maximum temperatures will no longer exceed 4…5 degrees Celsius, especially in the northwest, in the center, in the northeastern part of of the country, while in the south and southeast there will still be possible values ​​of 15 degrees.

Even in the capital we expect a value of 13…14° degrees.

From Sunday, however, the cooling will be significant, including in the south and south-east of the country, as the maximums on the scale of the entire country will be between 4 and 5 degrees. Here is a decrease, at the level of maximums, by more than 10…11 degrees, while the minimums will also drop significantly, especially in depressions, below -10 degrees -15, even on the coast negative minimums.

In the capital, a significant drop is announced with values ​​of -8…-6 degrees Celsius, possibly lower in the pre-urban area.

At the same time, we are also talking about the possibility that the rains will turn into sleet and snow, we are also talking about intensification of the wind, with a gust speed of 70-80 km/h in the high mountain area blowing the snow and even in the lower areas relief, we are talking about wind at a lower altitude, of 45-50 km/h, which associated with low temperatures amplifies the feeling of cold”, said the director of ANM, Elena Mateescu on Antena 3 CNN.