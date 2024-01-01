Winter is coming back strongly in Romania. A wave of cold air will generate sudden and major changes in the weather

Although high temperatures will continue into the first few days of the new year, the weather will change sharply from the end of the week.

A mass of cold air will again penetrate to the region of our country, and in some areas snow and low temperatures are expected.

The atmospheric circulation will change suddenly at the end of the first week of January. A high pressure field will set up over northern and northwestern Europe, and an arctic air mass will enter its front flank.

The weather will cool down strongly, first in Scandinavia and the north of Russia, after which the cold air will gradually reach more southern latitudes, including the area of ​​Romania.

Beyond this point, the evolution of the weather will depend very much on, among other things, the exact trajectory of the cold intrusion into Europe.

For example, if the cold air will reach the central-northern basin of the Mediterranean Sea, this will favor the formation of cyclones that can later bring significant precipitation to Romania as well, including snow on extensive areas, writes meteoradar.ro.

On the other hand, in the absence of the substantial supply of moisture brought by such a cyclone, there is a good chance that the cooling will be weaker, accompanied by only some local snow.

And in this case we can expect a few colder days after Epiphany, possibly with frosty mornings through depressions, even if it will not necessarily be a genuine winter period.

Warmer days are coming, but winter is not over yet

After this cold episode, which will overlap well into the second week of January, a slight warming of the weather is possible, amid the decrease in atmospheric pressure in the north of the continent. This scenario is currently anticipated by several weather models.

However, the energy fluxes in the atmosphere seem to favor a more southerly path for the jet stream again in the latter part of the month, which means that winter may still throw some surprises in the latter part of January and into early February.

