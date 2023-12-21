Winter session: The National Council and the Council of States decide

The Council of States wants parcel returns to be subject to a charge. On Monday evening he submitted a postulate that instructs the Federal Council to examine implementation options. The Council of States accepted Damian Müller’s (FDP) postulate with 34 votes to 8. The opposing votes came from the FDP and SVP.

The polluter pays principle must also be guaranteed in online trading, argues Müller in his proposal. Returned goods are often destroyed. And if not, the return, cleaning and repackaging costs the retailer money and materials. Apart from the fact that the goods were transported over long distances for free. A recent study showed that one in 14 items ordered online is returned. In the fashion sector, it is one in five items.

Therefore, an incentive tax should be used to ensure that customers pay for their returns. It is conceivable, for example, for a fee to be refunded if the item is not returned. The Federal Council should examine possible implementation variants and report.

The preliminary environmental commission supports the proposal, the Federal Council is against it. Economic freedom must allow providers to decide for themselves whether they want to impose the costs on customers or not. In addition, it is difficult to enforce a return fee requirement for foreign online retailers.

