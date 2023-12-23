Winter sports dream couple “unsustainable”: consequences for both parties involved

    The Austrian skier Franziska Gritsch is in a relationship with the ÖSV coach Florian Stengg. This is not without consequences.

    Munich – On the one hand, there is of course something romantic about the love affair between the Austrian ski star Franziska Gritsch and her coach Florian Stengg. On the other hand, the two now have to go their own way in the World Cup.

    ÖSV Alpine boss Mandl on the relationship between Gritsch and Stengg: “Not a fair thing”

    “That’s not acceptable in the team. “It’s not a fair thing if a coach has a private relationship with an athlete,” ÖSV Alpine boss Herbert Mandl is quoted in various media. Therefore, Gritsch and Stengg, who previously worked as the women’s assistant coach, will now act as a private team.

    Stengg could have continued to work for the ÖSV in another position, “just not in the team”. “But after they decided to go this route privately, he has to resign as coach,” Mandl continued.

    Austrian skier Franziska Gritsch is in a relationship with her coach Florian Stengg. © Screenshot: Instagram.com @ franziskagritsch

    Ski star Gritsch and ÖSV end collaboration because of relationship with coach

    Gritsch himself also took a stand and wrote on social media: “Due to the private situation between my trusted coach in the ÖSV, Florian Stengg, and me, our cooperation within the ÖSV team could not be continued, which is of great concern to me personally That’s why we decided together to continue pursuing this passion project.”

    Although Gritsch will continue to compete for Austria, there will still be changes in her everyday winter sports life. From now on she has to prepare for World Cup races on her own and will no longer live in the association’s accommodation.

    Gritsch and Stengg expect big changes in everyday World Cup life

    However, a change of nation was not an issue, as ÖSV General Secretary Christian Scherer confirmed: “She will continue to be an ÖSV squad athlete, she will continue to be nominated by the ÖSV. She will continue to comply with all guidelines, i.e. clothing regulations.” In addition, Gritsch will continue to keep her personal service man and will also be supported in some cases by the ÖSV – for example if “feeding costs” have been budgeted anyway.

    For Stengg, who will probably be leaving at the end of the month, the consequences are certainly more drastic. In the future, he will no longer be accredited by the ÖSV for races, his salary will be eliminated, as will the fleet and equipment purchased through the association.

    Gritsch hopes that change will provide “positive impulses for his future career”

    Despite the upcoming changes, Gritsch is optimistic about the coming months. “I have carefully considered this decision and with this step I would like to continue on the sporting path I have already taken, which I hope will provide further positive impulses for my future career,” says Gritsch’s post.

    What all parties expressed: No one is divided by resentment. In her statement, the 26-year-old thanked the ÖSV several times, whose general secretary Scherer also emphasized: “Everything is done by mutual agreement. It’s the best for the team and Franziska Gritsch. We sorted it out amicably and wanted to consciously take precautions before it escalated.” (masc)

