Winter sports in the lowlands – When people still jumped from ski jumps in the Mittelland – News

The competitions on Solothurn’s Grenchenberg attracted many athletes and spectators. And there were big expansion plans.

At the age of 73, Ruedi Feller no longer jumps from the ski jump. In the 60s and 70s he did this regularly on the Grenchner Ski Day. Ski jumping was part of the Ski Club Grenchen (SO) championship, along with slalom and cross-country skiing.

You flew blindly over the road into the ditch.

“You started at the top of the pasture and then came to the take-off table. Then you flew blindly over the road into the ditch. The landing was almost at the bottom – and then it went up again on the other side,” recalls Feller.

Legend: The flight from the Grenchner Schanze, with no view of the landing zone. The recording comes from the archive of Ruedi Feller, whose father was very active in the Grenchen ski club. ZVG/Rudolf Feller

The ski jump was built in the 1920s on the Grenchenberg, above the city. The newspaper “Der Bund” wrote in 1927: “On the Ober-Grenchenberg, 1350 meters, the ski section of the T.-V. Grenchen held a propaganda jump last Sunday at the temporary ski jumping facility. The first such event in Grenchen was able to attract between 400 and 500 people to the ski jump, a good 2 1/2 hours away from the village. Through this propaganda event, skiing in the watchmaking village of Grenchen has once again gained many new friends.”

Preparation with the shoes

The Grenchen ski jump was prepared before the ski days in February or March. The preparations were complex, says Ruedi Feller.

Legend: The ski days attracted many interested people to the Grenchenberg. Because of all the snow, athletes and spectators had to walk longer distances. ZVG/Rudolf Feller

Preparing the landing slope was also strict: “It took 20 to 30 people to get the jump ready. They shook arms and ran downstairs. Most of the time there were several layers of snow that you had to break through. We went up and down 20 times and then skied over it.”

Luxury watches attracted people to Grenchen

The Grenchner ski jump was not the only one outside the Alps or foothills of the Alps. There were several facilities nearby, for example on the Weissenstein, in Olten, Mümliswil or in neighboring Langenbruck in the canton of Baselland. The facilities in Langenbruck were only dismantled in 2010 – due to a lack of young talent.

Legend: In 1998 the Swiss ski jumping championships took place in Langenbruck. Sylvain Freiholz ​​won the night jumping. KEYSTONE/Markus Stuecklin

The ski jump on the Grenchenberg was not as big as the facility in Langenbruck. However, many athletes from all over Switzerland took part in the Grenchner Ski Day. From the “Bieler Tagblatt” from 1961: “After the slalom, the caravan walked to the ski jump, where at exactly 3:15 p.m. the first jumper raced over the bakken. The beautiful flights were rewarded with great applause.”

The Grenchner ski day was popular because of the prices, says Ruedi Feller. Because the local watch companies donated valuable watches, Swiss champions also traveled to Grenchen’s local mountain.

Gondola lift and Nordic center

In the 80s, the people of Grenchen were able to take over an old diving tower from Langenbruck. This made the jumpers faster and jumped further. The facility on the snow-sure Grenchenberg continued to be popular for training.

Legend: The gondola could have been carried out here. Today the region around the Bettlachstock is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. SRF

Ruedi Feller tells us that there were big plans at that time: “They wanted to build a gondola. The Nordic athletes from Langenbruck and Olten came to train with us. But the road up was very bad.” Next to the mountain station at the Berggasthof Obergrenchenberg, a training center for Nordic skiing was to be built – for ski jumping and cross-country skiing. “But this idea didn’t come about because the gondola wasn’t allowed to be built.”

It then came to an end with ski jumping on the Grenchenberg. There was less and less snow on the mountain and the effort required to prepare it became too great. The ski jumping facility was dismantled in the mid-90s.