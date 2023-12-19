Winterthur city employee fired for insult

#Winterthur #city #employee #fired #insult

An employee of the city of Winterthur is said to have insulted his colleagues several times. The administrative court now classifies his termination as justified.

The administrative court of the canton of Zurich classifies the dismissal of an employee of the city of Winterthur due to “poor behavior” as justified in a judgment that has not yet become legally binding.

He is said to have called employees, among other things, “noses,” “lollipops,” and “blondes.”

The court does not accept his reasoning that a lollipop is also the name for a candy or a pacifier.

“Cracked noses”, “lollipops” and “blondes”: an employee of the city of Winterthur was noticed for years with mood swings and an unfriendly tone. In the spring of 2022, he was finally terminated by the city for “unsatisfactory behavior,” whereupon the worker challenged the termination. The administrative court of the canton of Zurich agreed with the city in a decision that was not yet legally binding and was published on Monday.

The employee described the termination as “abusive” and demanded compensation from the city of “at least 18,282 francs”. The court contradicted his representation on almost all points. The court is only postponing the date of termination by three months for formal considerations, writes the online portal “ZüriToday”, citing the SDA-Keystone news agency.

“At some point you’ll get pissed off.”

In addition to the insults, the man is also said to have described employees as alcoholic and drug addicts and threatened violence with sentences such as “At some point you’ll get in trouble” and “If you have a problem with me, we can sort it out after working hours.” The atmosphere at work seems to have been extremely difficult. In a conversation with the deputy manager, he also said that he was recording employee conversations on his cell phone and that it was like a war, “only the dead were counted.”

The employee justifies his actions by saying that he was provoked. According to the court decision, however, this does not justify his behavior. The court also does not accept his reasoning that a lollipop is also the name for a candy or a pacifier. His behavior is classified by the court as “poor behavior”.

