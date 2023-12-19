Wireless charger included. Infinix Note 30 has great equipment and costs only CZK 4,399 – SMARTmania.cz

#Wireless #charger #included #Infinix #Note #great #equipment #costs #CZK #SMARTmania.cz

Over the past year, Infinix has been one of the fastest growing brands on the Czech smartphone market. Her phones have great equipment and often surprisingly low prices. Even now in the run-up to Christmas, Infinix has several phones on offer that definitely deserve attention. He’s even giving away a free wireless charger for one.

Cheapest wireless charging

We are talking about the Infinix Note 30 Pro, which you can now get for just under $100 at Mobil Pohotovosti 4,399 CZK (previously CZK 5,999). At this price, it is the cheapest smartphone with wireless charging on the market. And so that you can take full advantage of the function right away, you get a wireless charger with your phone for free.

But the Note 30 Pro generally has great equipment. A practically frameless 120Hz AMOLED display stands out at the front, and at the back we find a module with a 108MP camera. Also worth mentioning are JBL stereo speakers, IP53 water resistance and a large 5,000mAh battery with support for fast 68W charging. All this for just over 4,000 crowns if you use the purchase bonus.

A bloated flag for only 8 thousand

The second piece at a great price is the Infinix Zero 30, which is already available for 7,999 CZK (normally CZK 8,999). This is the manufacturer’s flagship, which you can buy in the Czech Republic exclusively from three selected sellers. But you can get it for the lowest price only at Mobil Emergency, thanks to a bonus of 1,000 for the purchase.

At the same time, you get a really well-equipped phone for 8 thousand. Both the display – a 144Hz AMOLED panel with minimal frames and an integrated fingerprint reader – and the optically stabilized 108MP camera are top-notch, which, even based on reviews, does a very good job, especially in the given price category. The front camera is also exceptional – a 50 Mpx sensor with the ability to record in 4K at 60 fps, which is a very decent figure for a selfie camera.

Guaranteed delivery by Christmas

With Mobile Emergency, you don’t even have to worry that your phone won’t arrive as a gift under the Christmas tree. When ordering through DPD or Zásilkovna, you have until 15:00 on Thursday 21 December. In addition, both phones are in stock at all stores, so if you have one of the Mobil Emergency Service branches nearby, you even have until 12/24 until 11:30 a.m.

The content marked in this way has the character of an advertising message, the sponsor of which is a third-party entity. If you are interested in cooperation or publication of a PR article, contact us by e-mail [email protected].