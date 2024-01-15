Wireless TVs, Boring Tunnels and Flying Cars at CES – Computer – .Geeks

Tweakers went for a drive around Teslas in the Boring Company tunnels under Las Vegas, we saw a wireless TV and got to work with the first Thunderbolt 5 equipment during the CES fair.

When in Rome…

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company’s major achievement is the tunnels under Las Vegas. And Tweakers wouldn’t be Tweakers if we didn’t also take a ride in the underground tunnel with Teslas to get to the media center.

Wireless TV

Naturally, you prefer to watch TV wirelessly. Displace took that very literally and made a television that not only provides you with content wirelessly, but that you can also hang on the wall without cables. It does this with a set of batteries and motorized suction cups. Wout spotted the TV and checked whether it was mainly a gimmick or whether there was actually something in it.

Flying cars

We have been waiting for flying cars for as long as Tweakers has been at CES. Because what could be more tweaky than that? Now we have finally spotted one, from the Chinese builder Xpeng. It is more than a concept, but whether you can actually take it on the road or take it into the air…?

First Thunderbolt 5 equipment

At the end of last year, Intel presented Thunderbolt 5. Now at CES it is the first time that we could actually see equipment that works with these new connections. Tomas stopped by Hyper to play with the first Thunderbolt 5 docking station.

