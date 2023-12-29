WISHES FROM THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC

Civil servants demand salary adjustment

The first presentation of wishes by the President of the Republic to the population, for his second term, is eagerly awaited by civil servants. They are hoping for the announcement of a salary increase. “Civil servants are waiting for the salary increase. In five years, they have only increased twice. While salary increases have taken place almost every year since the 90s,” says Cheston Fidèle Kambalahy, president of the Association of National Education Staff for Redesign (FM2F), yesterday.

Civil servants are facing difficult ends of the month. “With the surge in prices of basic necessities such as rice which costs nearly 3,000 ariary per kilo, even imported rice, the liter of oil at almost 8,500 ariary at least, the stamp, and all the others charges, it is impossible to finish the month without going into debt,” regrets Laingo, a teacher. “We no longer live, we survive,” says Herizo Andrianavalona, ​​president of the Madagascar Trade Union Solidarity (SSM). An economist says that current salaries are no longer adapted to the current rise in the cost of living.

Inflation

“Inflation is 8 to 10% per year, while salaries have not increased for years,” explains this source. The SSM demands

“an adjustment of wages in relation to the real rate of inflation”, and not a simple increase in wages. “The State adjusts the rate of increase in salaries in relation to the inflation rate indicated by the National Institute of Statistics (Instat). But this is not the real rate of inflation. Everything must be taken into account, whether it is the price of PPN, the rent, the travel rate of agents,” continues Herizo Andrianavalona. According to the economist, this increase in wages will depend on the domestic financing capacity of the State.

Miangalya Ralitera